MENAFN - The Conversation) Winter brings cozy sweaters, mugs of steaming cocoa and the annual search for someone to keep you warm. SZA captured the mood in“Big Boys,” the song she created for a 2022 Saturday Night Live sketch that went viral for its tongue-in-cheek call for a winter partner.

It's “cuffing season,” that time of the year when single people look for short-term partnerships to see them through the colder months. It's also prime time for situationships - one of the most common, yet least-liked, relationship types.

The season typically runs from October to Valentine's Day, though some people start searching for a winter cuddle partner as early as summer. Initially linked to dating apps and campus culture, advertisers have embraced it as a lucrative window to sell products and activities such as skating, sleigh rides and sun-soaked getaways.

But if dating apps are losing their appeal and hookup culture is facing a backlash, where does that leave cuffing season? Are you still looking for someone to get cozy with until spring, or has the whole concept become pure cringe?

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Cuffing in pop culture

“Cuff” comes from African American slang and means something close to“hook up.” The term first appeared in U.S. college newspapers in 2011, the same year it was formally defined on Urban Dictionary. Two years later, rapper Fabolous released “Cuffin Season,” a track that helped carry the phrase into the mainstream.

TikTok and Instagram are full of posts poking fun at cuffing as a hollow or silly approach to intimacy.

Sports analogies are also used to situate cuffing season within the calendar year, which amplifies the gamification and competition associated with dating on the apps. Take this viral schedule from TikTok creator Crest:

Scouting: Aug. 1-31 Drafting: Sept. 1-30 Tryouts: Oct. 1-31 Preseason: Nov. 1-30 Cuffing Season: Dec. 1-Jan. 15 Playoffs: Jan. 16-Feb. 13 Championship Game: Feb. 14

A recent Vogue story rounded up terms for the season's stages and behaviour, including“sledging,”“winter coating” and“snowmanning.” Whether anyone actually uses these words, or whether they simply reflect a social obsession with labelling every twist of modern dating, is hard to say.

What is abundantly clear is that even if cuffing rarely leads to meaningful connection, this season of casual romance has a stronghold on our culture. Why? And does the research back it up?

The science of cuffing

There are many scientific explanations for the rise of cuffing season, beginning with the so-called“November Theory.” According to Susan Trombetti, a matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, November is the start of the holiday season and a time of increased socialization with family and friends.

For some couples, that can be a happy time for deepening their bond. For others, the added stress or uncertainty can lead to a breakup, and the newly single go looking for someone to cuff.

Other experts argue that we are evolutionarily inclined to seek a mate for the winter, citing drops in serotonin levels and the seasonal affective disorder associated with reduced sunlight and colder temperatures. With shorter days and fewer outdoor activities to fill them, you might find yourself craving a little more company and intimacy.

Although commonly linked with Christmas and wintertime frolicking, some studies suggest it's not just about the cold. In Australia, where Christmas falls at the start of summer, for example, sexual interest peaks in mid- to late December, just as it does in the United States and the United Kingdom. So perhaps cuffing season is less about temperature and more about the cultural weight of holidays that celebrate togetherness, stigmatize being single and mark turning points in relationships.

Gen Z on cuffing

As an author who has written extensively about dating apps and sexual slang and who teaches Gen Z students, I wanted to know: Is cuffing season still a thing?

Read more: Cuffing season: an evolutionary explanation for why people want to settle down for the winter months

Although my students see the term itself as a dated throwback, the consensus is that the winter and holiday romance ritual is alive and well. As one young woman shared:

Another student tied cuffing to its summertime counterpart, the “hot girl summer,” when women revel in their sexual freedom and live life on their own terms. She said:

Not everyone agreed. One student reasoned:

Similarly, another shared:

Several students also noted that their generation feels less pressure to be in a relationship, a change they saw as positive.

Beyond monetized romance

Cuffing season reflects the dating-app ethos of an earlier time, when hookups dominated and being single carried a stigma. Yet the term is still widely used to signal the start of cute, casual fall and winter romance. A recent post on Cosmopolitan's Instagram asked:“Have we officially entered cuffing season?”

You may roll your eyes at the term, but casual winter coupling isn't going anywhere. When media messaging about wholesome holiday activities for couples meet the changing calendar, people seem naturally inclined to reach for one another.

Desire is seasonable, but so is the new Gingerbread Cream Cold Foam at Starbucks. What might be more novel is encouraging one another to outgrow monetized romance trends in favour of connections that are more interesting and meaningful.