Associate Professor, School of Health Studies, Western University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Dr. Orchard is an anthropologist, author, and activist whose work on sexuality, gender, and health sheds new and illuminating light on human behaviour in the 21st century. Her critiques of digital culture, intimacy, and auto-ethnography are reshaping how we think about technology, gender, and our digital selves. These insights are showcased in Sticky, Sexy, Sad: Swipe Culture & The Darker Side of Dating Apps, her memoir that came out in 2024 with the University of Toronto Press. Treena's pioneering contributions to arts-based research, especially body mapping, are used worldwide in classrooms, clinics, and community spaces. As a scholar and creative storyteller, Treena excels at translating complex social issues into engaging narratives that are relatable to a wide audience.

–present Associate Professor, School of Health Studies, Western University

2004 University of Manitoba, Ph.D in Anthropology

ExperienceEducationHonours

Faculty Scholar, Western University; YMCA Woman of Excellence (2025-2027)