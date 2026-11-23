MENAFN - The Conversation) The UN's annual two-week climate summit, Cop31, has ended in failure. Countries could not find consensus on a final agreement. It is the first such failure in more than 20 years.

The summit started relatively smoothly. In fact, the conference agenda was adopted within a few hours on day one, as country parties found nothing objectionable. At the time, this event looked like it might be smooth sailing: another summit simply focused on implementing policies agreed in previous years.

But week two became explosive. First, the draft agreement – which if adopted would have been known as the Antalya Accords – conceded that we have failed to keep global temperature rise below 1.5 ̊C and that the world is entering a period of “overshoot”. Second, oil and gas producing nations fought to keep the root cause of climate change – namely fossil fuels – out of any deal. And they succeeded, as the agreement fell through.

The frustration felt by many was summed up on day ten (November 19) by Panamanian environment minister Juan Carlos Navarro, who said:“While we listen to endless oratory, the planet is being destroyed.” The country's delegation then said enough is enough – they were not about to put their name to an outcome that does not adequately address the crisis.

We are climate experts at UCL who have written about the outcome of these summits for The Conversation since Cop26 in Glasgow, and we were in Antalya this year too. Here's why we think this year's summit failed.

Disagreement over 'fossil fuels' caused the collapse

Every Cop meeting since 2003 has resulted in a global agreement. This year, however, countries failed to reach consensus on a final deal, after negotiations broke down over whether to explicitly address fossil fuels.

The draft agreement presented to the summit for approval omitted any mention of fossil fuels, after pressure from oil, gas and coal producing nations led by Saudi Arabia. The EU, Panama and many vulnerable island nations refused to agree to any text that did not explicitly address them. This disagreement ultimately prevented the summit from reaching consensus.

This has been the modus operandi of these summits – they start with a more ambitious draft text that gets weakened as it comes closer to adoption. Last year at Cop30 in Brazil countries agreed a watered-down text with no mention of fossil fuels just to get an agreement. But removing fossil fuels from a climate text is like removing mention of cigarettes in an anti-smoking campaign – it was simply too much for many countries to accept.

A push for electrification, without a fossil fuel phase-out

There were some positives to come out of the summit. Electrification was a key focus this year, for instance. In this context, it refers to using electricity in transport, industry and other sectors, rather than burning fossil fuels. The summit hosts said the target was 35x35 electrification: making electricity account for 35% of the world's final energy consumption by 2035.

In the last days of the summit, an electrification delivery package was launched with support from more than 150 countries plus the EU, as well as 37 cities and 150 businesses. This included plans for power utilities and energy companies to investment US$156 billion (£119 billion) a year in renewables and energy storage.

But electrifying transport and industry will only cut emissions if the electricity itself is clean. Countries pushing for a shift to renewable-powered electrification also wanted a clearer commitment to moving away from fossil fuels. With the negotiations ending without agreement, there was no collective commitment to ensuring electrification would reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

The most climate-vulnerable nations were left disappointed

Pacific island nations were left deeply disappointed. Many are low-lying coral atolls, where sea-level rise and increasingly severe storms, floods and other extreme weather are threatening their very existence.

But Cop31's failure to agree on stronger action on fossil fuels or adequate adaptation finance exposed the widening gap between what vulnerable countries need and what international negotiations are delivering. Countries have very different responsibilities for tackling climate change. Small island states and least developed countries like the Marshall Islands have emitted very little in the past and have very little to mitigate today. The largest emitters and fossil fuel producers, meanwhile, have a much greater responsibility.

Ambassador Albon Ishoda of the Marshall Islands said:“Disappointing is probably not strong enough a word... We have money for wars but not to save communities.”

In short, this was an“implementation Cop” which turned into one of the worst ever climate summits. As the world enters a period of overshooting 1.5 ̊C, the failure to agree on a clear path away from fossil fuels is a big win for the countries that produce them – and another setback for those least responsible for climate change but most exposed to it.