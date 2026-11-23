Lecturer in International Development, UCL

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Simon has over 20 years of experience in international cooperation and policy through multiple research roles within academia, as well as work with the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). He joined UCL's School of Public Policy in 2019 as a lecturer in Global Environmental Politics and the Development Studies. He has held research positions at the University of Manchester, London School of Economics and Political Sciences and King's College London prior to joining UCL. His research is focused on climate change, conflict and vulnerable populations – with an emphasis on climate justice in the Global South. He achieves this by looking at diverse national and local experiences threatened by climate change. His current research project looks at the decarbonisation of the maritime sector in Africa, the Pacific and the Caribbean. Shipping represents a significant source of GHG emissions and is important for the economic development of low-income countries. Simon's work aims to support countries as they consider how to achieve GHG emissions reductions, including the co-development of concrete and realistic plans both for national and international decarbonisation actions, political buy-in for implementation of these actions as well as capacity development within country.

–present Lecturer in International Development, UCL

Experience