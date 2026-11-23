MENAFN - The Conversation) The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) recently rejected the collective shunning of Russian athletes in international hockey. In doing so, it created a geopolitical test of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's key foreign policy tenets.

The current exclusion of Russian teams stems from Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), along with the International Olympic Committee and FIFA, banned Russia and its ally, Belarus, from their competitions as part of the wider global effort to penalize the Kremlin.

The IIHF reiterated its position in early 2026, citing the safety and security of all participants and the“integrity of its competitions.”

In October, a three-member CAS tribunal found that unconvincing: there was insufficient evidence to establish the legal requirements for non-participation. Only substantiated security concerns could justify national exclusions. The CAS set aside the IIHF decision on procedural grounds and left it at that.

Naturally, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation welcomed the decision and declared its intention to participate in the World Junior Championship in Alberta starting on Dec. 26.

Banned by Canada

Hockey federations in Canada and Europe expressed varying degrees of disappointment, with some countries threatening to boycott games against Russian players.

Germany is threatening to abdicate its hosting duties for the May 2027 Men's World Championship if Russia participates. Carney called the return of Russian teams“unwelcome” and later said the the Russian team would be barred from competing in Alberta for the World Juniors.

The IIHF has since made Russia's exclusion from the December-January World Juniors complete by yielding to the Canadian government's restrictions. Russian officials were apoplectic and the IIHF website was hit by cyber attacks. Notably, USA Hockey has been quiet.

CAS decision and Canadian foreign policy

The CAS ruling and its fallout may be peripheral to what is known as great power politics, but it's also a test of the post-rules-based global order.

For Canada, the implications of disregarding the CAS ruling are considerable. For decades, Canada's foreign policy was premised on the legitimacy of international institutions and a commitment to multilateralism. The CAS is one component of the interlocking machinery of that order.

Now, major hockey countries like Canada find themselves on the horns of a dilemma: accept the CAS ruling and undermine the collective pressure campaign against Russia, or ignore the ruling and accelerate the erosion of yet another multilateral institution.

Two or three years ago, Canada might have held its nose and accepted the CAS decision because of its procedural legitimacy. Trusting the global process was Canada's overall strategy for decades but under Carney, that's no longer the case.

Yet, even in this period of“rupture,” multilateral rules are still important. It's not clear there's any more wisdom in accelerating the old order's demise than there is in practising what Carney has called“naïve multilateralism.”

Read more: Mark Carney's Davos speech marks a major departure from Canada's usual approach to the U.S.

Canada's bad options

As host of the World Juniors, Canada was the first country with a decision to make - and future hosts are watching. Allowing the Russians to participate was likely never going to happen. Unfortunately, every option comes at a high cost.

The easiest approach would have been to say it was too late to include Russia in the 2026 World Juniors. That would have eased pressure on the federal government and Hockey Canada, but it would have passed the buck to the Czech Republic, hosts of the Under-18 Women's World Championship in January 2027. It also wouldn't have been the type of middle power leadership that Canada has been trying to signal.

Another half-measure would have been to allow Russia's players to compete under a neutral banner, but that doesn't fool anyone and has even been used by Russia's propagandists as a point of pride.

The option Canada ultimately took is, ironically, right out of Donald Trump's playbook: ignore the CAS decision and make up your own rules. Carney's declaration that“Russians will not be there” means denying entry visas to players, coaches and staff, much like what the American president did to Iran prior to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For Canada though, ignoring inconvenient rulings is vice masquerading as virtue.

Back in from the cold?

Regardless of Canada's decision, the integration of Russia into the sporting fold is already underway in both the IOC and FIFA. The Court of Arbitration's decision may serve as the basis for further reintegration - and Trump may accelerate the process.

He'll still be president when the United States hosts the Men's Under-18 Hockey World Championship in April 2027 and the Summer Olympic Games in 2028. Trump's pro-Russia tendencies may prompt him to strongarm the IIHF and IOC into bringing Russia back in from the cold.

For now, the Carney government has leaned into the rupture. Ignoring the court ruling, blocking Russia's participation and standing with Canada's European allies is consistent with Carney's new skepticism toward the aforementioned naive multilateralism.

But it comes at a cost to whatever remains of the rules-based international order.