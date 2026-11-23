Aaron Ettinger specializes in International Relations and US foreign policy. His research focuses on US foreign policy in the post-Cold War era and its implications for world order. His current project explores Canada-US relations during the Trump presidency. Recent published work covers a range of issues including US and Canadian foreign policy, sports and politics, and International Relations pedagogy. His research appears in International Studies Review, International Studies Perspectives, Survival, Security Dialogue, Millennium, International Journal, Canadian Foreign Policy Journal, Politics, Comparative Strategy, Cambridge Review of International Affairs, and International Journal of Sports Policy and Politics.

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