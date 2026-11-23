MENAFN - The Conversation) Medical cannabis has been legal in the UK since 2018, but for most patients, it is still a private treatment, not an NHS one. Now, a household name is entering the market. Could Boots help bring these medicines into mainstream healthcare, or will they stay out of reach for anyone who cannot pay?

In November 2026, the pharmacy chain launched its SureLeaf clinic, which offers private assessments to adults aged 25 and over. It covers conditions including generalised anxiety disorder, insomnia and chronic pain, such as fibromyalgia, arthritis, cancer-related pain and endometriosis.

Patients must have tried conventional treatments without getting enough relief. Those who qualify are assessed by a specialist, have their case reviewed independently and receive regular check-ups if they are prescribed cannabis-based treatment.

The launch comes eight years after UK law changed to let specialist doctors prescribe cannabis-based products for medicinal use. These medicines contain compounds from the plant, mainly cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC produces the well-known psychoactive effects of cannabis, while CBD does not cause a“high”.

But changing the law did not make the medicines widely available. For most unlicensed cannabis-based products, the first prescription must come from a specialist doctor with expertise in the condition, although GPs or pharmacist prescribers can manage repeat prescriptions.

On the NHS, guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence recommends cannabis-based medicines for only a few specific conditions.

The result is a huge gap. Private prescribing has risen rapidly, from about 350,000 prescriptions in 2023–24 to more than 830,000 in 2024–25. In 2025, the NHS issued just 70 prescriptions for CBD.

There are several reasons for this gap. Many of these products are unlicensed, meaning they have not been through the full approval process required for licensed medicines. Questions also remain about how well they work, their side-effects and their long-term safety, so NHS prescribers and policymakers tend to be cautious.

Cost is the other barrier. Private treatment can be expensive, so access often depends on what a patient can afford.

Does medical cannabis work?

So how strong is the evidence, and who is most likely to benefit? Cannabis contains compounds called cannabinoids that interact with the body's endocannabinoid system, which helps regulate pain, mood, sleep and appetite. But cannabis-based medicines are often discussed as a single group, when the evidence varies a lot between products and conditions.

The clearest benefit is in some severe forms of treatment-resistant epilepsy. A review of clinical trials looked at two rare, severe forms of the condition: Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. It found that patients taking purified CBD had about 20% fewer seizures a month than those on a placebo. That was enough to support approval of Epidyolex, an oral form of CBD, for these conditions.

There is also evidence for nabiximols (Sativex), a mouth spray containing THC and CBD, for easing muscle stiffness (spasticity) in adults with multiple sclerosis.

For chronic pain, one of the most common reasons people seek medical cannabis, the evidence is far weaker. Some patients report small improvements in pain, but the benefits appear modest. A large review of chronic neuropathic pain concluded that cannabis-based medicines do not provide substantial relief for most people.

The picture is even less certain for anxiety and insomnia. Some small studies suggest possible benefits, but recent reviews have found little evidence that medical cannabis improves sleep quality or duration.

Evidence for mental health conditions more broadly, including anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, is also limited. That makes widespread prescribing hard to justify.

These medicines carry risks too. Common side-effects include dizziness, drowsiness, vomiting, impaired concentration and changes in mood. Products containing THC can cause intoxication and may lead to dependence in some people.

CBD can also interact with other medicines, including some antiseizure drugs, blood thinners and antidepressants, and change how they work. That is why careful assessment and ongoing monitoring are essential.

The mixed evidence and the risks help explain the cautious approach of NHS policymakers and doctors. The Boots service is private, so patients will still pay for consultations and prescriptions, and its launch does not change national clinical guidance or guarantee wider NHS access.

Even so, it shows how visible medical cannabis has become in UK healthcare. A well-known high-street name may prompt more conversations about these medicines between patients and health professionals. What it cannot do, on its own, is close the gap between those who can pay and those who cannot.