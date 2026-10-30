Dipa Kamdar

Associate Professor in Pharmacy Practice, Kingston University

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My current research interests are inclusive pharmacy practice and education, women's health, public health and alternative medicine. I have a Master of Pharmacy and am a registered pharmacist with the General Pharmaceutical Council as well as a member of my professional body, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society. As an academic pharmacist, I teach pharmacy undergraduates and have achieved my Postgraduate Certificate in Teaching and Learning in Higher Education and obtained Senior Fellowship of the Higher Education Academy (now known as Advance HE). I have previously held the role of pharmacy course director and am currently the equality, diversity and inclusion lead for the pharmacy department with a focus on designing an inclusive curriculum. I supervise student-led research in the discipline of pharmacy practice. Having previously worked in different sectors of pharmacy, including other academic institutions, industry, hospital and community, I teach a wide range of topics within pharmacy practice. My current focus is on minor illness, public health and pharmacy law and ethics.



2024–present Senior lecturer, Kingston University –present Teaching Fellow in Pharmacy Practice, Kingston University

2006 The School of Pharmacy, University of London, Master of Pharmacy



Royal Pharmaceutical Society General Pharmaceutical Council

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