Dipa Kamdar
- Associate Professor in Pharmacy Practice, Kingston University
My current research interests are inclusive pharmacy practice and education, women's health, public health and alternative medicine. I have a Master of Pharmacy and am a registered pharmacist with the General Pharmaceutical Council as well as a member of my professional body, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society. As an academic pharmacist, I teach pharmacy undergraduates and have achieved my Postgraduate Certificate in Teaching and Learning in Higher Education and obtained Senior Fellowship of the Higher Education Academy (now known as Advance HE). I have previously held the role of pharmacy course director and am currently the equality, diversity and inclusion lead for the pharmacy department with a focus on designing an inclusive curriculum. I supervise student-led research in the discipline of pharmacy practice. Having previously worked in different sectors of pharmacy, including other academic institutions, industry, hospital and community, I teach a wide range of topics within pharmacy practice. My current focus is on minor illness, public health and pharmacy law and ethics.Experience
- 2024–present Senior lecturer, Kingston University –present Teaching Fellow in Pharmacy Practice, Kingston University
- 2006 The School of Pharmacy, University of London, Master of Pharmacy
- Royal Pharmaceutical Society General Pharmaceutical Council
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