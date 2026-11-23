MENAFN - The Conversation) Every year, millions of people promise to start the new year by losing weight, eating better and exercising more. January feels like a natural moment for a fresh start. But big resolutions create a lot of pressure and are hard to keep up.

By February, motivation has often run out and many of us have given up. A new year doesn't make change any easier. A survey found that only 17% of people stick to their resolutions for four to six months, with another 9% maintaining their goals over six to nine months, and 6% keeping their resolutions until the end of the year.

There is no need to wait. Every day is a chance to start moving more, which can lower your risk of diseases such as cancer, diabetes and heart attacks. Motivation tends to be highest around the time we decide to change.

Starting straight away uses that boost to build momentum, leaving less time to put things off or talk ourselves out of them. If you are reading this in late November, waiting for January 1 means several more weeks of second thoughts.

Healthy habits take time to form. One study found it took 66 days on average, though the range was wide. Starting now gives you a head start, so the routine is already beginning to bed in when January arrives.

January is also a hard month to begin. People return to work after a break, pay day is weeks away, and the next Christmas is 11 months off. Mood often dips, and cold, dark weather in the UK – or extreme heat in the southern hemisphere – can make being active harder.

Small changes are easier to stick to. Our psychology is wired to respond to rewards, and small changes bring several mini-rewards each day. These help keep confidence up, while too much change at once can feel overwhelming.

Research suggests that even a few minutes of activity, plus small changes to what and how you eat, can help build healthy habits. You can start today without a gym membership, equipment or a complicated diet plan. Small changes may lead to bigger ones when you feel ready.

Simple hacks

Here are a few small changes you could make today to improve your health.

Add short “snacks” of activity to your day. A few minutes at a time is fine, such as climbing stairs at work or doing squats while the kettle boils. Break up long spells of sitting, for example, with leg raises at your desk or bunny hops (a short jump made with both feet together and knees bent) during television ad breaks. Cut out a couple of sugary foods or drinks each day. For instance, you could try to replace sugary drinks with water, and swap a sugary snack for fruit. Try to go to bed a little earlier. Shorter sleep is linked to eating more sugary foods and drinks.

If your goal is to lose weight, here are a couple more tips.

Keep portions a little smaller if you can. Using smaller bowls and plates can help, and try to serve yourself once so you can see how much you're eating without going back for more. Say no to food you are offered when you are not hungry. And when you feel full, stop eating. Save the leftovers instead.

The appeal of a fresh start is powerful, but waiting until January 1 to launch big, all-or-nothing goals probably won't work. Start now, with small changes, and keep going all year.