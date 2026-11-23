Professor of Behavioural Medicine, Loughborough University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Amanda is a Professor of Behavioural Medicine and Director of the Centre for Lifestyle Medicine and Behaviour (CLiMB). Her work is focused on investigating the effects of lifestyle interventions on health outcomes. Amanda has a particular interest in testing lifestyle interventions that can be delivered by health care professionals within routine NHS consultations. She is the chief investigator on several on-going trials that are examining the effectiveness of community and general practice based physical activity and weight management interventions. Amanda currently leads a programme of work around testing the effects of physical activity calorie equivalent (PACE) food labelling on the purchase and consumption of food and drinks, and the role of standing desks during GP consultations. Amanda works closely with public health organisations, the NHS and other stakeholders. She is most interested in conducting randomised controlled trials, but also has a strong interest in conducting systematic reviews and interrogating large datasets. Amanda currently receives funding from a range of funding bodies and leads the following research awards:

2018–present Professor, Loughborough University

Experience