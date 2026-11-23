MENAFN - The Conversation) Just hours after the UK government launched its Be Ready campaign in October, Storm Austen struck, shortly followed by Storm Boelo. Winds exceeded 80mph, causing power cuts that affected around 838,000 people, some for days.

Less than a month later, on November 12, a major Microsoft outage disrupted access to Outlook and other services for almost 24 hours, leaving hospitals, schools and workplaces in disarray.

In today's complex world, we can rarely pinpoint the timing, impact or form of a disruption. It can happen without warning, making initiatives like Be Ready – which advises households to keep a three-day supply of food and drink in case of emergencies – a necessity.

But the Be Ready guide is, in effect, little more than a shopping list. It does not mention behaviour or actions, and is missing something just as important as stockpiled tins and bottles: a firm, agreed plan.

My research focuses on preparation for the “inevitable but opaque” disruption that we have seen in the last few months. We know that there will be disruption, but not when, what form it will take, or how bad it will be.

When families visit a busy theme park or festival, they often agree a rule like“if we get separated, meet at the entrance”. Few realise this kind of accepted information has a name: common knowledge.

When everyone hears the rule together, each person knows the others also know it. Nobody wonders whether the others will turn up, and nobody is left guessing.

A blackout is like getting lost in a theme park, except there's no tannoy and no phone. With a quick text or call off the table, the rule must be in place before you need it. We therefore need to stockpile common knowledge, just as we stockpile water, food and medicine.

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Why guessing fails

In the late 1950s, American economist Thomas Schelling asked people where and when they would meet someone in New York City with no way to communicate. Many picked noon at the information booth in Grand Central Station, showing that guessing can work when one place stands out.

For households, the problem is the opposite: they have too many obvious options. On any given day, a family may be split across work, school and home. What seems obvious to one person may not be obvious to another.

If disaster strikes, one person might wait at the office while another stays put at home. Both might then go out looking for each other. Without common knowledge, neither has any idea where to go or what to expect.

How to stockpile common knowledge

The good news is that building a stockpile of common knowledge is quick and easy. Here are four key points your plan should take into consideration:

Home is the obvious first choice, but you need a fallback location if it could become unsafe (due to flood risk, for example). This should be somewhere walkable and less reliant on power, such as a community building.

It is crucial to set a time rule. If by an agreed time you haven't met at home, go to the fallback location.

If the power fails but the networks stay on, every bit of battery counts. If you need to talk to someone regularly, agree to turn phones on for 10 minutes every three hours.

Choose an easy pattern so you can all remember it, even under stress: at midday, 3pm, 6pm and so on.

Schools will wait for an adult, so decide who will collect children or other dependants. Agree in advance to prevent both of you from turning up, or worse, each assuming the other will go.Most important, agree on these things together long before anything goes wrong. It doesn't need to be a formal crisis-style talk – doing it over dinner, for example, can make it less alarming for children.

Once agreed, write your common knowledge down on card, not a phone or laptop. Keep copies in key places such as school bags, briefcases, on the fridge and in the car's glove compartment.

While tinned food and bottled water are essential in a crisis, common knowledge is what makes any plan work when stress and confusion are likely to peak.

Versions of this already exist: Scotland's advice, for instance, already includes meeting places, but neither it nor the UK's checklist explains why agreeing together matters, or covers phone-on times and a time rule.

There is also not not a one-size-fits-all solution. Some households will find this harder than others, but the underlying principle can be adapted.

My plea is therefore a simple one. Sit down with your family this week, and agree your plan. Follow the government's stockpiling advice, of course, but add one thing to your checklist: a plan that everyone already knows.