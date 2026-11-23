Doctoral researcher, Anglia Ruskin University

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James Raven is a doctoral researcher (DBA) at Anglia Ruskin University. His research looks at how organisations and communities can prepare for disruption that is inevitable but impossible to predict. His thesis focuses on the London real estate sector. He has developed two linked frameworks, Shadow Swan Theory and Disruptive Unification Theory. Together they explain how hidden risks build up before a crisis, and how a shared, visible event pulls people and institutions into acting together. A central idea in his work is common knowledge, the shared understanding that allows people to coordinate without needing to communicate. He has published working papers on SSRN and presented his research at the British Academy of Management conference in 2026.

Alongside his research, James has 25 years of experience as a surveyor and valuer, including time as Director of Property at two large London councils. He is a RICS Registered Valuer, a RICS Accredited Mediator and a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.



2024–present Doctoral Researcher, Anglia Ruskin University

2025–2026 Director of Property, London Borough of Enfield

2023–2025 Director of Property, London Borough of Hillingdon

2021–2023 Surveyor & Valuer, Local Government (mixed councils) 2001–2021 Valuer, Surveyor, Compulsory Purchase, Asset Management, Mixed private practices



Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors - Registered Valuer

Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors - Accredited Mediator Member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators

ExperienceProfessional Memberships