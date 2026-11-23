MENAFN - The Conversation) Baba Yaga is a terrifying witch from eastern European folklore, found in folktales from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and other Slavic countries.

Yet she is more than just a scary monster. In many folktales, she offers advice and assistance to characters who are kind and clever, while punishing rude, selfish ones.

Baba Yaga's intriguing duality - her ability to be both a villain and a saviour, a figure of destruction and renewal, of darkness and light - has inspired artists and writers to produce lively adaptations that have travelled well beyond eastern European folklore and made her a favourite among audiences worldwide.

The recent Crave series YAGA, starring Carrie-Anne Moss and Hudson Williams, is the latest in a long history of versions of her tales.

The series, whose showrunner wrote the acclaimed play of the same name, imagines“the myth of Baba Yaga as a contemporary mystery thriller.”

As an anthropologist who has studied folklore and witchcraft, I want to examine the original Baba Yaga and how she has been received by western audiences.

Deep in a forest

In folktales, Baba Yaga lives deep in the forest in a round house that spins on chicken feet, surrounded by a fence made from the bones and skulls of her victims - a grim warning of her cannibalistic nature to anyone who would dare intrude on her.

She flies through the skies in a giant mortar and pestle, making a dreadful noise as she crushes her victim's bones.

Baba Yaga takes her place alongside similar villainous folktale witches; in Slavic folktales, she plays the role of the witches in tales like Hansel and Gretel, Snow White and Sleeping Beauty, whose purpose is often to both frighten and test the folktale protagonist.

At the same time, her unique characteristics make her a classic figure of eastern European folklore who has become a symbol of Russian cultural identity.

Beyond being a villainous witch, she can also help a sympathetic character find their missing family member, provide wealth and prosperity and even reveal the secrets of immortality. Her actions reward the kinds of behaviours that are helpful in human societies while punishing those that violate popular morality, emphasizing values that are important to storytellers and their audiences.

'Russian Folktales' of 1863

Oral tales of Baba Yaga date back to the days of the ancient Rus', the ancestors of modern Russians. She first came to the attention of western readers through Alexander Afanasyev's massive collection, Russian Folktales, published between 1855 and 1863.

Almost all later adaptations of Baba Yaga stories are based on tales from this collection. Her popularity in the West increased after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. There have now been countless book and dramatic adaptations featuring Baba Yaga.

Like other folkloric witches, Baba Yaga has been interpreted through a variety of lenses, each offering a perspective on why she continues to fascinate us. Russian structuralist Vladimir Propp argued that the folktale hero's quest can be read as an initiation rite into self-knowledge and adulthood.

'Grandmother Yaga'

Baba Yaga, whose name means“grandmother Yaga,” acts as both a challenger and a maternal figure who ushers the hero or heroine into the world of adulthood.

The protagonist journeys into the dark forest where they encounter Baba Yaga, who tests their courage and wisdom by assigning impossible tasks, asking difficult questions or presenting opportunities for heroes and heroines to show their mettle.

She rewards strength, courage, cleverness and facing up to her challenges, giving protagonists the ability to return home and thrive in everyday life. The protagonists come back forever changed, having gained both self-knowledge and wisdom, the very qualities that define maturity.

Insights from psychology

A number of scholars have offered psychological interpretations of Baba Yaga, ranging from strictly Freudian to more nuanced perspectives.

Psychologist Bruno Bettelheim, who wrote about the meaning of fairy tales in his book The Uses of Enchantment, emphasized how Baba Yaga's dual nature reflects a child's view of its mother as a source of both love and nurture, and fear of punishment.

But the fairy-tale witch might have different meanings for children of different ages. For very small children, Baba Yaga may primarily be a scary figure meant to frighten them into compliance with adult wishes. For older children, she can represent the often hostile but sometimes helpful strangers who usher them into a world of greater responsibility and self-confidence.

Feminist interpretations

Early feminist interpretations drew parallels between Baba Yaga and the Great Mother goddess, a feminine deity of fertility, death and regeneration alleged to have been worshipped by some prehistoric European cultures.

More recent feminist interpretations focus on the witch as embodying the shadow side of the female in male-dominated societies: the woman who cannot or will not be dominated.

As the opposite of what patriarchal society expects of women, she is monstrous, aggressive and frightening: she destroys men and eats children, the reverse of the alluring seductress and nurturing mother. Yet the witch is powerful exactly because she exists without the permission or control of men.

Baba Yaga lives by herself deep in the forest, the heart of the natural world; she alone controls who can cross her bony fence.

In a post“Me too” era in which women's rights to bodily autonomy are once again under attack, she has become a symbol of resistance against male dominance, violence against women and environmental destruction.