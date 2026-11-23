Sabina Magliocco is Professor Emeritus of Anthropology at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. She grew up in Italy and the United States, emigrating to Canada in 2017. She writes about folklore, witchcraft, ritual, festival, and foodways, and is an authority on the modern Pagan movement.

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