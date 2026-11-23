MENAFN - The Conversation) “The only way we're gonna get through this,” Lucia tells Jason in Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA6),“is by sticking together.”

GTA6 is, unlike its predecessors, built around a relationship between two lead characters. The game tracks their level of intimacy on a four-point scale: running on empty, partners in crime, crazy in love and hot together.

As a player, you must actively maintain the bond between them - by having them be nice to each other, go on dates and of course work together to commit crimes. And yes, they even have sex. The game has a relationship meter that allows players to watch the connection between the two rise and fall.

Rob Nelson, Rockstar North's head of development, told The Verge:“You can still play it the old way, you can reject all of this stuff. But for people who do engage, it's meaningful - you're earning it, you're working at it, just like in a normal relationship.”

For some people, this idea, that a video game is trying to simulate a normal human relationship, will immediately set off alarm bells about the dangers of digital intimacy, especially for teenagers.

I don't think there is much to worry about. GTA6 is an immersive experience, to be sure, and players are definitely going to become invested in Lucia and Jason's romance. But their interactions are scripted.

Will artificial intimacy diminish us?

Recently we have heard lots of dire warnings about what MIT researcher Sherry Turkle calls“artificial intimacy.” Turkle has recently published a book warning about the risks of emotional connections with artificial entities. In it, she says:

Governments are also increasingly concerned about the risks of AI companionship, particularly for minors. China has prohibited AI companions for underage users. In the United States, several states have passed laws restricting or banning AI companions. U.S. congress is considering a federal law that would prohibit minors from using them.

Tens of millions of people, including, inevitably, many teenagers, will play GTA6 in the coming months, and will experience first-hand the artificial intimacy between Jason and Lucia.

They will spend hours deliberately fostering and building that intimacy. Should we be worried?

A game that encourages empathy

Turkle is mostly concerned about AI companions that engage users in open-ended conversations and respond directly to their emotional needs. These bots can create the impression of a reciprocal relationship with a partner who is responsive and emotionally invested. That's a very different experience from developing a relationship between two fictional characters within a game.

Also, GTA6 offers a notably positive vision of romance. Turkle argues that digital technologies allow us to experience the comforts of companionship without having to face up to the demands of human relationships. She argues that artificial intimacy is too easy, and this turns us off the messiness that comes with real attachment.

GTA6 models something different. Jason and Lucia have to nurture their bond. They must talk to each other and be attentive to each other's needs. Lucia reminds Jason:“Relationships are about communication, Jay.” And because players can switch between characters, they experience the relationship from both sides.

As Rob Nelson, one of the three creative leads on GTA6 at Rockstar North, told The Guardian:“We've tried for the first time in a GTA to provide mechanisms that encourage empathy - for those who want it.”

Arguably, Lucia and Jason show us just the sort of relationship that Turkle believes is threatened by technology.

A transactional logic

Though we definitely shouldn't panic about GTA6's digital intimacy, I do think there are aspects of the relationship that are worth noticing.

The game is built around optimization. Players raise the couple's bond meter through specific actions and the rewards are concrete. As the meter rises, the couple holds hands and kisses. At the top tier, the game unlocks the option for sex.

Affection is a score, and intimacy becomes something the player earns by supplying the right inputs. Once the meter is maxed out, the couple never fights. In this way, it reproduces the sort of transactional logic that worries many critics of AI companions.

In the game, these things are pretty harmless. The relationship is between two fictional characters, rather than between a user and a machine that claims to care about them. And no one profits from how attached the player becomes to Lucia or Jason. But the dynamic parallels some of the ways AI companion apps operate, and these can be more insidious.

With these apps, the equivalent mechanics - reminders that your companion misses you, intimate content that is unlocked through engagement or by paying - are central to the business model.

The laws of virtual romance

As we debate whether and how to regulate AI companionship, the lesson here is not to target an entire class of technology.

Blanket bans on AI companions are not the answer. Artificial intimacy can be harmless, or even positive, for users. Rather, we should focus on specific design features that can cause harm, particularly to young people.

We should, for instance, look at the way AI companion apps are designed to maximize engagement, the way they use emotional pressure as a retention tactic and the way they present affection and sex as a reward for specific behaviours.

Jason and Lucia are poised to become the digital world's two most famous outlaws. It would be a nice irony if they end up teaching us a lesson about how to write better laws governing virtual romance.