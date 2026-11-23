I am a specialist in the philosophy of human rights, philosophy and technology, sexual ethics, and research on alternative sexualities. I am the author of The Ethics of Sex (Routledge), and the co-editor of Robot Sex: Social and Ethical Implications (MIT Press) and Fragile Freedoms: The Global Struggle for Human Rights (Oxford University Press). I have contributed to VICE, the Globe and Mail, Time, and the Guardian.

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