MENAFN - The Conversation) Deep inside the Chernobyl exclusion zone, where radiation levels have remained unsafe for people for the past 40 years, black molds climb the walls of the damaged former nuclear plant in Ukraine. They're entirely undeterred by the radiation – in fact, some fungi even grow toward it.

The same type of species, Cladosporium sphaerospermum, has grown on the International Space Station, about 250 miles (400 kilometers) above the surface of the Earth, in an experiment to test its resistance to radiation. Scientists found that it appeared to block a small amount of incoming radiation, and part of why comes down to a pigment called melanin.

I used to think of melanin the way most people do – as a pigment that gives skin, hair and eyes their color. That changed early in my Ph.D. research when I read a 2019 study from the materials science lab I was joining that described how to make a fungal form of melanin in the lab. I was surprised by where this pigment shows up in nature, including in fungi growing at Chernobyl.

Melanin comprises a family of pigments. The melanin in human skin, called eumelanin, is built from nitrogen-containing building blocks. The melanin in many fungi, called allomelanin, is built from a different, nitrogen-free building block. That difference in structure gives it some unusual properties.

Scientists think allomelanin is a large part of why these fungi can live in such places. Over the course of my doctoral research, I learned that melanin does much more than add color. It holds onto metals, absorbs ultraviolet light, converts light into heat and helps produce the colors of some bird feathers.

Allomelanin has another remarkable property. My colleagues showed in 2021 that lab-made allomelanin is full of built-in pores, each less than a billionth of a meter wide. Chemists call these pores“intrinsic pores” because they are part of the material's natural structure, rather than etched in later. To our knowledge, it is the only type of melanin with built-in porosity.

These nanometer-wide pores let the pigment act like a sponge for small molecules, including toxic ones, a feature we confirmed holds true whether the allomelanin comes directly from natural fungi or whether it is synthesized in our lab.

In a recent study published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal ACS Nano, my colleagues and I asked whether this material could do more than trap toxic chemicals. Could it also break them down?

Chemistry behind nerve agents and pesticides

Nerve agents such as sarin and VX belong to a group of chemicals called organophosphorus compounds. They block an enzyme the body uses to switch off nerve signals. Without that enzyme, nerves keep firing continuously, and a large enough exposure can turn lethal within minutes.

Chemical weapons are banned under international law, but they remain a persistent security concern. In May 2026, inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons reported discovering dozens of previously undeclared chemical weapons in Syria left over from the Assad government.

Many pesticides used on agricultural crops rely on this exact same underlying chemistry. A 2026 analysis estimated that accidental pesticide poisonings number in the hundreds of millions each year, resulting in roughly 11,000 deaths annually around the world. Farmworkers operating with minimal protective gear face the greatest ongoing risk.

Today's protective suits mostly rely on materials like activated carbon, which trap the chemicals but don't break them down. Soldiers and farmworkers could benefit from protective gear that does more than block these toxic chemicals. Researchers, including my colleagues, are working on materials that could neutralize them as well.

Adding a catalyst: Turning a sponge into scissors

Allomelanin on its own holds on to these organophosphorus molecules but leaves them chemically intact. A contaminated glove or mask that has merely trapped these toxins would remain hazardous to handle.

To improve our sponge, my colleagues and I made allomelanin in the form of tiny spheres, each hundreds of times narrower than a human hair. We then added tiny clusters made of a metal called zirconium. Each cluster consists of six zirconium atoms anchored by oxygen – it looks like a tiny cage of zirconium held together by oxygen.

Similar zirconium clusters form the active core of metal-organic frameworks, which are among the most studied materials for degrading chemical weapons. These clusters act like molecular scissors: When exposed to ambient moisture, they snip the chemical bonds holding organophosphates together, splitting them into less harmful pieces.

We tested different ways to attach these metal clusters to our synthetic allomelanin particles, ensuring the molecular scissors sat right where incoming toxins would land.

For safety, we tested the particles with a chemical stand-in widely used in research laboratories. It mimics nerve agents but carries far less toxicity. Our best-performing versions broke down half of the target chemical in less than 10 minutes, using only a tiny amount of zirconium. The particles kept working over several rounds of use, with very little metal leaking out.

Allomelanin's built-in pores turned out to be essential. When we added the same zirconium clusters to other melanin-like materials without pores, they barely facilitated the breakdown. Adding too much zirconium also slowed the reaction, likely because more clusters clogged up the pores that water and toxic molecules needed to travel through. The best results came from balancing the amount of metal with open pore space.

Using sunlight to power the cleanup

This reaction usually needs alkaline conditions, which have a high pH and are the opposite of acidic – for example, baking soda dissolved in water is alkaline.

Water alone breaks down the trapped molecules far too slowly, over weeks or months. Alkaline conditions supply hydroxide, a negatively charged relative of water that is drawn to the molecule's most dangerous bond and helps the zirconium snap it in minutes. In the lab, that means we add a liquid chemical to make the conditions alkaline, but doing so isn't practical for a soldier's jacket or a farmworker's mask. Instead, we attached alkaline chemical groups directly to the particle surfaces.

We then took advantage of another property of melanin: It absorbs light and turns it into heat. Under a bright lamp for five minutes, the particles broke down about 10 times more of the stand-in chemical than they did in the dark. Simply heating the samples in the dark had a much smaller effect, which suggests light does more than warm the particles.

What comes next

Our work has important limits. We tested a chemical surrogate in laboratory vials rather than using live nerve agents or agricultural pesticides floating in the air. We also have not yet woven these particles into commercial textiles. Our immediate next steps are to evaluate the material against the specific pesticides farmworkers encounter daily and to refine the particle coating process.

Getting the material into fabrics may be more straightforward than it sounds. Synthetic melanin naturally adheres to textile fibers without needing chemical glues, and our research group has previously demonstrated that synthetic melanins could act as sustainable fabric dyes.

In the future, we hope this work can help develop lightweight gloves, masks and uniforms that continuously destroy toxic chemicals on contact as people work in the sun. Zirconium is a common and relatively inexpensive metal, and each particle uses only a small amount, though we haven't evaluated what the cost of making these materials at a larger scale could be.

More broadly, this study highlights the untapped potential of natural materials. Fungi spent millions of years evolving pigments to endure some of the harshest environments on Earth.

I started my Ph.D. thinking of melanin simply as a biological colorant. I now see it as a versatile, multifunctional material whose full capabilities we are only beginning to unlock.