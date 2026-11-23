PhD in Materials Science & Engineering, Northwestern University. Prior degree in Materials Science & Engineering (Summa Cum Laude), with three years of industrial R&D experience in protective coatings and materials failure analysis before the doctorate. First-author publications in Science Advances and ACS Nano; two patents pending; research funded by the U.S. Department of Defense (War) and Army Research Laboratory. Research interests: bio-derived and nature-inspired materials, structure–property relationships, catalysis, and scalable materials for defense, health, and environmental applications.

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