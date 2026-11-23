MENAFN - The Conversation) In a study of life after stroke, one survivor described doing less during the day if they planned to see friends that evening. When you're living with fatigue, even an ordinary day can take that kind of planning. Going out may mean deciding what else can wait until tomorrow.

A review of 66 studies from around the world estimated that fatigue affects almost half of stroke survivors. It can begin soon after a stroke or become apparent later in recovery, even in people who have otherwise recovered well. People who are physically fit can experience it, too. Fatigue can come on with very little effort, and a rest may bring little relief. Stroke survivors have described it as “a fatigue like no other”.

For some people, fatigue feels physical. A short walk or a trip to the shops can take much more out of them than it used to. Others find that thinking becomes slow or foggy. They might lose the thread of a conversation or find it hard to make a decision they would once have made easily. Stress and strong emotions can leave people drained too. These experiences can overlap. Someone might be able to walk to a café and still find that following the conversation once they get there is the most tiring part of the outing.

Discussing fatigue at a stroke review

I was part of an international team of clinicians and researchers who worked with stroke survivors to develop recommendations on assessing and managing fatigue after stroke. We developed the Stroke Fatigue Clinical Assessment Tool to help clinicians ask about fatigue and work out what could be making it worse. Some survivors describe feeling relieved when a healthcare professional acknowledges what they've been experiencing.

A questionnaire can give clinicians a starting point. Talking with someone about their day can show what the score means in practice. When do they run out of energy? What have they stopped doing as a result? Someone who struggles to concentrate towards the end of a rehabilitation session, for example, might be able to take part more fully if the session is shorter or scheduled for a time when they have more energy.

In England, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence recommends considering a standardised fatigue assessment early in rehabilitation and again at the six-month stroke review. The conversation is also a chance to check for things that can be addressed, such as a sleep disorder or a medication side effect. Pain and low mood can add to the exhaustion, so it's worth asking about those as well.

Researchers are still investigating why fatigue develops after stroke. Inflammation and changes in the brain's networks are among the possible explanations. There may be several factors at work in the same person. Someone might already have struggled with tiredness before the stroke, then find that everyday tasks take more effort during recovery. If their sleep is disrupted as well, the fatigue may be harder to manage. That's one reason to ask about what has changed since the stroke and what was already going on beforehand.

What can help with daily life

Research has yet to identify a treatment that reliably reduces fatigue after stroke. In our recommendations, we called for stroke survivors to help clinicians and researchers design new treatments. A study that measures whether people can stay active for longer might miss whether they find it easier to concentrate. Both can make a difference to everyday life, and people who live with fatigue can help researchers decide what changes to measure.

Exercise tailored to someone's abilities can help them rebuild fitness and manage more physical activity, although the evidence that it eases post-stroke fatigue itself is limited. If you're recovering from a stroke and want to start an exercise programme, a healthcare professional can help you work out what you can manage and adjust the programme if fatigue worsens.

The UK and Ireland stroke guideline suggests keeping a diary to see when fatigue tends to set in. A few notes about what you were doing and how you felt afterwards may help you spot patterns. Some people find it helps to spread demanding activities across the week. If mornings are easier, you might use that time for something you particularly want to do and leave a less demanding task for later. It can help to explain this to family and friends. They can make it easier to keep seeing people by planning a shorter visit or meeting at a time when you usually have more energy.

If fatigue is affecting your day, bring a specific example to your next stroke review or GP appointment. You might explain that a trip to the shops leaves you too exhausted to cook dinner, and ask whether anything treatable could be adding to the fatigue. If you've kept a diary, take it with you so you can show the clinician what happens on a typical day.