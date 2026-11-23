Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy, Department of Health Professions, Manchester Metropolitan University

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Dr. Amreen Mahmood, PhD, MPT, is a Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy within the Department of Health Professions at Manchester Metropolitan University. Specialising in neurorehabilitation, her research centres on stroke recovery, post-stroke fatigue, health behaviour change, and promoting long-term exercise engagement in community settings.

Dr. Mahmood's work includes developing low-cost, context-specific rehabilitation strategies and contributing to international consensus guidelines, including the Stroke Recovery and Rehabilitation Roundtable (SRRR III) on post-stroke fatigue.

Alongside her research and doctoral supervision, she is dedicated to empowering early-career researchers through digital science communication and mixed-methods methodology training.

–present Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy, Department of Health Professions, Manchester Metropolitan University



2026 Manchester Metropolitan University, PGCTLHE 2020 Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Doctor of Philosophy

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