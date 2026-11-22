MENAFN - The Conversation) For many women, childbirth is the one of the most meaningful and joyous moments of life. For some, though, the experience can be overshadowed by fear, neglect or a loss of dignity in a health facility. A woman arrives at a hospital in labour, anxious, in pain, and relies entirely on the care received.

Most women in Rwanda (98% in 2025) give birth in health facilities. Little attention has been paid, however, to the quality of care these mothers get.

I'm a nurse-midwife educator and researcher. In a recent paper, my colleagues and I studied the extent of disrespect and abuse experienced by women during childbirth in Rwanda. The problem has been reported in several countries worldwide, including Rwanda. Studying the local context provides a better understanding of how it manifests.

We surveyed 246 mothers shortly after they had given birth at a public hospital in the capital, Kigali. We asked them to respond to a series of questions on how they were treated.

Seven in 10 mothers in our study reported experiencing at least one form of disrespect during labour or childbirth. Our definitions of disrepect included:

insults or physical violence being left alone when they needed help being treated without dignity not being told what was happening to them.

Our findings represent the experiences of women in just one Rwandan hospital. Nevertheless, they highlight an important concern about women's experiences during childbirth. Caring for a mother's life and delivering a healthy baby are essential, but the way a woman is treated while receiving that care matters too.

Some women may become reluctant to seek care in the future because of a previous negative experience. This can negatively affect the health of a mother and her baby.

Our research is already influencing healthcare policy in Rwanda. In 2026, I supported the Rwanda Biomedical Centre as a consultant in revising the national obstetric and neonatal care guidelines. While the final version is yet to be published, the revisions formally integrate respectful maternity care, define its principles, provide practical guidance, and identify unacceptable forms of disrespect and abuse during childbirth.

This moves respectful care from an aspiration to an accountable national health standard.

To achieve this, Rwanda needs to ensure continuous training, provide enough staff and resources, and make sure every woman is treated with kindness and respect during childbirth. Hospitals should listen to women's experiences and use their feedback to improve services.

Good maternity care is not only about helping mothers deliver babies. It is also about treating every woman with dignity and respect, and allowing her to make decisions about her care.

What women experienced

We asked the women in our study if they had experienced physical abuse, such as being slapped or hit, or verbal abuse, such as being insulted, shouted at, humiliated or spoken to rudely during labour.

We also asked if they were left unattended, received information on what was being done to them and gave consent before care was provided. We asked if their privacy and confidentiality were respected, and if they were detained in the hospital because they couldn't pay their bill.

Read more: What drives abuse of women in childbirth? We asked those providing the care

The most frequently reported experiences included abandonment (77 respondents) and receiving undignified care (76 respondents). This means the woman wasn't treated with kindness, respect and humanity during childbirth. We also found that 65 respondents were not provided with information on the care received.

A smaller number reported more serious experiences. These include being beaten, pinched or kicked. There were also reports of having an episiotomy (a surgical cut made in the area between the vaginal opening and the anus during vaginal childbirth) repaired without anaesthesia, or undergoing procedures without their consent.

Why respectful care matters

The World Health Organization recognises eliminating disrespect and abuse during childbirth as a global health priority. This is because it protects women's rights, improves the safety and quality of care for mothers and babies, encourages women to use health facilities, and builds trust between women and healthcare workers.

This is backed up by research from around the world that shows that disrespectful treatment during childbirth can contribute to fear and shame, loss of trust and emotional distress.

Read more: Obstetric violence: abuse during childbirth is widespread, but the first step to fighting it is naming it

Childbirth experiences are also remembered and shared. A woman may tell her sister, friend, daughter or neighbour what happened to her. A negative experience can, therefore, influence how other women view health facilities and their confidence in seeking professional care. This could lead to an increase in the deaths of mothers and newborns.

What's gone wrong?

It would be easy to look at our findings and blame individual healthcare workers. However, the problem is more complex.

Disrespectful maternity care isn't only caused by how healthcare workers treat mothers. It can also result from problems within the healthcare system.

Poor hygiene, inadequate infection prevention, shortages of essential supplies, and overcrowded facilities can make it difficult to provide safe and respectful care. For example, women may lose their privacy when hospitals lack curtains or partitions.

Mothers who experience the loss of a baby or other serious complications may also suffer emotionally when there are no trained professionals available to provide psychological support.

Therefore, preventing disrespect and abuse during childbirth requires strengthening the entire health system through better facilities, adequate resources, sufficient staffing and improved quality of maternity services.

What can be done?

Based on our findings, we make a number of recommendations.

Firstly, hospitals should strengthen systems for receiving and responding to complaints. This could include conducting surveys to measure the satisfaction of mothers or using suggestion boxes to receive feedback on the quality of care received. Health facility managers should also regularly assess women's experiences of care.

Read more: Africa can and must do more to support nurses and midwives

Secondly, healthcare workers need practical support and training that goes beyond simply telling them to“be respectful”. Training should involve teaching providers to communicate clearly, involve women in care decisions, protect privacy, and understand how their words and actions affect women during vulnerable moments.

Thirdly, lasting improvements require broader action. These include better working conditions for healthcare workers, stronger leadership and accountability, community involvement, and efforts to remove barriers within health facilities.