Lecturer, University of Rwanda

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Dr. Alice Muhayimana is a Rwandan nurse-midwife and academic staff member at the University of Rwanda's School of Nursing and Midwifery. She is a CARTA graduate (Cohort 10) and earned her PhD in Nursing Sciences from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, in 2024, with a focus on Respectful Maternity Care. She holds a Master of Science in Nursing (Maternal and Neonatal Health) from Moi University and a Postgraduate Certificate in Learning and Teaching Enhancement from the University of Rwanda, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the former Kigali Health Institute. Dr. Muhayimana is an active member of the Rwanda Association of Midwives and contributes to the National Council of Nurses and Midwives, where she serves on the education committee. She has over 15 years of experience in teaching; she has experience in curriculum development, clinical supervision, and international collaboration, and currently leads partnerships and the neonatal track in the master's program. She has supervised master's and doctoral students, participated in international conferences, and contributed to strengthening the visibility of her institution through global partnerships. With over 22 peer-reviewed publications, her work focuses on maternal and neonatal health, sexual and reproductive health.

–present Lecturer, University of Rwanda

2024 University of Witwatersrand, Nursing

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