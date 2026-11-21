MENAFN - The Conversation) Much of the UK-EU“reset” talks, held in Brussels on November 20, were on the issue of migration. The newly announced measures largely centre on young people and students, with deals hinging on an EU demand to reduce tuition fees for EU students at UK universities. The newly struck deals also mention irregular migration, including channel crossings.

The biggest questions – a return to free movement, the single market or the customs union – are still off the table, but the talks mark a closer post-Brexit relationship between the UK and the EU on migration. So where are we likely to see changes?

First and foremost is the Youth Experience Scheme (YES), which will allow up to 100,000 young people a year to migrate between the UK and EU to work or study for up to three years. The scheme will not be rolled out immediately, and is expected to take effect between 2028 and 2030.

In practice, this will probably be similar to the UK's current agreements with some non-EU countries, including New Zealand and Canada.

The UK's schemes with these other countries only use around 25% of their capped numbers, but the cap on the EU scheme will likely be met. This will, of course, raise EU immigration into the UK. But it does not mean 100,000 new arrivals – some coming on the new scheme could previously have come via other channels.

The scheme will also raise UK emigration to EU countries, as some young British people will use the scheme to go to work in the EU. This will limit the overall effect on net migration.

Under the new rules, youth mobility could reach something close to an equilibrium, with a comparable number entering and exiting every year. The impact on net migration could therefore be very small.

Tuition fees

The issue of university tuition fees proved to be a sticking point in the negotiations. The EU wants UK and EU students to both pay the same fees as home students – currently £9,790 per year in the UK. A six-month period has been given for these negotiations to be finalised.

The UK may be reluctant because lower tuition fees for EU citizens would prove unpopular among UK universities. While universities widely criticised the rise in EU student fees immediately after the Brexit vote, they have now come to depend on the extra cash.

In July 2026, Vivienne Stern, the CEO of Universities UK, an industry body for UK universities, stated that giving EU students home fee status would now worsen the financial situation for UK universities.

Irregular immigration

During the Brexit campaign, the “Vote Leave, take back control” slogan promised more control over borders. The Leave campaign argued that EU free movement gave the UK no say over how many EU migrants arrived.

But an irony of Brexit is that it gave the UK less control over asylum claims, including those of people crossing the English Channel in small boats. This was largely because Brexit made UK-EU cooperation harder.

Asylum claims rose from about 40,000 a year pre-pandemic to 100,000 afterwards. In 2019, 1,800 people reach the UK via small boat crossings. The number rose to over 45,000 in 2022.

Although Channel crossings would likely have risen even if the UK had stayed in the EU, Brexit probably reduced control over irregular migration and asylum claims. After Brexit, the UK lost access to the Dublin convention on returns, and with it, the Eurodac asylum database.

This meant cooperation with European countries was no longer automatic, and made the UK a de facto appeals court for asylum-seekers whose EU claims had failed.

Eurodac allows authorities to check asylum seekers' previous claims and criminal records, and to identify those who had previously applied within the EU. UK authorities have stated that they would like to regain access to Eurodac.

The summit's joint statement specifically mentions the EU's Channel Action Plan to tackle dangerous crossings of the English Channel, which the UK joined in July 2026. There were also commitments to a“Structured Dialogue on migration”. All of this is in keeping with the UK government's efforts to “restore order and control to our borders”.

But this aspect of migration – by far the most politicised among the British electorate – will be the hardest to rein in. Access to Eurodac is complicated, and cannot be solved with one quick summit. Brexit may therefore leave the UK with reduced control over the area of migration where voters want it most.