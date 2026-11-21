Alan Manning
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Professor of Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science
I 'm an economist who studies the labour market including employer power, minimum wages, the impact of new technology and immigration.Experience
- –present Professor of Economics, London School of Economics and Political Science
- 1984 Oxoford, DPhil/Economics
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