MENAFN - The Conversation) After a year of record-breaking weather and a “super” El Niño underway, there's no doubt climate extremes are wreaking havoc across the globe.

For decades, scientists have warned us this would happen. Their research made the case for reducing fossil fuel dependence. And we've relied on their expertise to assess the severity and extent of climate change.

But a small bloc of fossil fuel-producing countries is now obstructing the publication of a key scientific report from the world's leading body of climate scientists, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

This threatens global cooperation on tackling the climate crisis. And it has created deep concern at the COP31 climate summit, currently in its final hours in Turkey, also known as Türkiye.

A truly global report

First, it helps to understand why this report is so significant. The IPCC is the UN body for assessing the science related to climate change. Established in 1988, it provides political leaders with independent scientific assessments on climate change and strategies for response.

This panel has produced six pivotal reports to date, which have collated and reviewed the latest knowledge on climate change science. And over the past two years, more than 640 experts from around the world have been meeting to write the seventh.

The authors are leading researchers who volunteer their time. More than half of the authors working on the current seventh report, called the Seventh Assessment Report, or AR7, are from developing countries. I am a lead author for the Sixth and Seventh Assessment Reports in the working group that looks at impacts, vulnerability and adaptation.

Work on this seventh report kicked off in December 2024, and its timeline for completion was never officially finalised.

What's the hold-up?

Originally, the plan was for the seventh report to be released in 2028. But five countries are objecting to this timeline and pushing for a later release in 2029.

India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Kenya and China are ostensibly arguing that countries from the global south lack the resources and capacity to meet the current deadline.

However, these countries also happen to be among the world's largest fossil fuel producers.

If recent reports are anything to go by, the evidence of global warming in this seventh report is likely to be alarming. It will highlight the evidence for much greater action, including deep and urgent reduction in fossil fuel production and use.

Extending the release date means IPCC contributors would have even more information they would have to assess. This delay would increase, not alleviate, the demands of authorship and reviewing for those contributors from developing nations.

The disagreement resulted in the suspension of the latest IPCC meeting in October in Ethiopia, with no confirmed timeline for the report release or budget for 2027. This threatens the very existence of the IPCC.

Nations seeking delay argue that tight timelines are unfair to developing countries. But the least developed countries (LDC), a group comprised of 44 nations, expressed“deep disappointment” when the meeting in Ethiopia was suspended.

Why the deadline matters

Every five years, the UN's climate body does a global stocktake of how effectively the world is responding to climate change.

Intended to ramp up climate action, these stocktakes take a long hard look at the state of the planet, identify the gaps in our approach and suggest a path forward. To be truly effective, these must be based on the latest science.

Delaying the seventh report would mean the most recent science is not fed into the 2028 global stocktake. This has grave implications for future climate action, and any delay in our response could have catastrophic effects on the wellbeing of planetary and human health.

Science vs politics

While major fossil-fuel-emitting countries often attempt to impede phaseout efforts, undermining the IPCC follows a recent trend of discrediting science for political ends.

After a UN report in September found that limiting global warming to 1.5°C was no longer possible, Saudi Arabia jumped to question the credibility of the science, contending the research was not peer-reviewed. In fact, the report had been written over the course of a year by 44 experts, and reviewed by a further 44.

Conflict at COP31

Despite opposition to delaying the IPCC report, those pushing for it have remained unmoved at COP31. Speaking to media at the summit, former US Vice President Al Gore accused Saudi Arabia of trying to sabotage the IPCC's work.

“Saudi Arabia is trying to destroy the IPCC in order to prevent the next global stocktake from using the accurate scientific data on fossil fuels,” he said.

At climate negotiations where the phrase“fossil fuels” is routinely vetoed from the text, finding a resolution to the IPCC issue has even broader implications. If countries can't agree on this, how will nearly 200 countries agree on a robust final COP31 outcome?

Seeking resolution

While the clock ticks down on the COP31 negotiations, a resolution to the IPCC issue is unlikely in Turkey. However, it is hoped a timeline and budget can be nailed down at meetings in early December.

As the world's most authoritative global body on climate change, the role the IPCC plays in driving climate action is critical to our future wellbeing. And the science in this seventh report will be fundamental to a truly effective global stocktake.

In a time when the world often feels divided, settling this issue amicably and in good faith would offer countries a much-needed reminder that we are capable of cooperation in pursuit of a better future.

Disclaimer: the author's views do not reflect those of the IPCC