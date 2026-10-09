Kathryn Bowen

Director, Melbourne Climate Futures and Professor - Environment, Climate and Global Health at Melbourne Climate Futures and Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, University of Melbourne, The University of Melbourne

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Kathryn holds a joint position as Director, Melbourne Climate Futures and as Professor - Environment, Climate and Global Health in the School of Population and Global Health, Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences. She is an Affiliate Scholar at the Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies, Potsdam, Germany, a Senior Research Fellow within the Earth System Governance project, and Alumni of the Centre for Sustainability Leadership.

A leading, internationally-recognised expert on the science and policy of sustainability (particularly climate change) and global health issues, with 20+ years experience in original public health research, science assessment, capacity development and policy advice. Kathryn thrives on interdisciplinary, energetic and stimulating work environments where the emphasis is on implementing policy-relevant and evidence-based sustainability programs. Kathryn works at the nexus of global environmental change, global health and governance issues primarily in low and middle-income settings. She holds a PhD (ANU), MSc (International Health) (Humboldt & Frei Universities, Berlin) and BA/Psyc (Hons) (Newcastle).

Kathryn is regularly commissioned by international bilateral and multilateral agencies (e.g. WHO, UNEP, UNDP, ADB, GIZ, DFAT) to co-design solutions for sustainable futures.

Kathryn works to empower colleagues and decision-makers and collaborate with diverse stakeholders to drive positive outcomes. Her career highlight to date has been her nomination by the Australian Government to be a Lead Author on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Health Chapter.

Specialties: Global health, sustainability, climate change, governance, participatory research methods, qualitative research methods, policy analysis, systems-thinking, stakeholder engagement.

–present Senior Research Fellow, Research School of Population Health, Australian National University

Experience