MENAFN - The Conversation) A grieving widower with three children and a dwindling supply of frozen breast milk is an unlikely premise for a crime thriller. Yet this is where Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother begins, moving between the intimate demands of fatherhood and a criminal underworld populated by characters who might have stepped from the pages of a comic book.

Director Bassam Tariq's latest film has moments of domestic tenderness sitting alongside brutal violence, with strange flashes of black humour emerging in the most unexpected places.

Mahershala Ali plays Latif, a devout Muslim and hitman struggling to raise his three children following the death of his wife. In their cramped Texas flat, teenage daughter Fatiha (Adia), eight-year-old Qadir (Jahleel Kamara) and baby Aziza are adjusting to life without their mother. Heartbreakingly, the supply of his late wife's frozen breast milk is running out, and the baby cannot tolerate formula. This affecting detail highlights the mother's absence in the daily routines of a household still dependent upon her.

Ali brings an effortless gravity to Latif. Physically imposing yet remarkably still, he conveys a man weighed down by guilt and the responsibilities of fatherhood. There is an economy to his movements which lends poignancy to even the smallest domestic encounters. His capacity for violence appears incongruous with this quiet presence, until he is drawn back into the work he knows.

Crime boss Mike (Laith Nakli) orders Latif to kill Pastor Hwan (John Cho), a former Marine leading a heavily armed group of Christian fundamentalists. Hwan has threatened Mike's nephew Hatty (Abubakr Ali), who runs a pornography and sex work operation. These figures are grotesque and absurd, verging on caricature, sometimes provoking uneasy laughter with their excesses.

At the heart of the film is Adia's compelling performance as Fatiha. On the cusp of adulthood, she is beginning to test the boundaries of her independence, even as her mother's absence places increasing demands upon her at home. The pull of a life beyond the family competes with the needs of her younger siblings. Adia's emotional intensity gives these domestic tensions a rawness which feels entirely authentic.

Faith and violence

The film frequently draws the sacred and profane together in provocative imagery. Latif's Muslim faith is deeply held, shaping his daily rituals and sense of moral responsibility, though his work as a hired killer presents an uncomfortable contradiction.

His choice of a sword over a gun adds an almost surreal quality to the violence, particularly against the film's contemporary setting. Pastor Hwan offers a more twisted, fanatical expression of religious belief, using his Christian fundamentalism to justify brutality.

Tariq had originally planned to work with Ali on Marvel's Blade which was cancelled during development. Certainly, Ali's acrobatic and inventive sword work in the fight scenes wouldn't have looked out of place in Marvel's scrapped vampire-slayer movie. These big fight scenes can jar when juxtaposed with tender moments, but Ali has the presence to pull it off with aplomb, creating an oddly unsettling atmosphere.

Tariq's cinematography and soundtrack add to this disquiet. Inverted views of the city render familiar streets strange, while the soundtrack occasionally evokes religious chanting. These unexpected flourishes add to the film's peculiar, off-kilter sensibility.

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother occasionally feels uneven. The tonal shifts between domestic realism and outlandish violence are not always comfortably resolved. Tariq's appetite for the grotesque sometimes threatens to overwhelm the more affecting family drama, though there is much to admire in the film's refusal to shy away from its own peculiarities.

It is in the relationships between Latif and his children, and the bonds that hold them together in their mother's absence, that the film finds its greatest strength. There is bloodshed and violence aplenty, but who would have thought the hardest thing to watch would be a little spilled breast milk.