PhD Candidate, School of English, Dublin City University

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I am a PhD candidate specialising in film studies with a research focus on ecofeminism in Walt Disney animation. My work explores the intersection of environmental ethics, gender representation and cultural mythmaking in animated media, particularly how Disney narratives have shaped and been shaped by ecological and feminist discourse. Drawing on interdisciplinary frameworks from film theory, ecocriticism, ecofeminism and animation studies, I examine how animated texts both reflect and resist dominant ideologies surrounding nature, gender and power.

My broader academic interests include visual culture, narrative theory and the politics of representation in popular media.

In addition to my academic work, I have professional experience in the animation industry as a co-writer and voice actor for 'Memento Mori' (2021), an award-winning animated short film which was widely screened at international film festivals and long-listed for an Academy Award.

2023–present PhD Candidate, Dublin City University

Experience