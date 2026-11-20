MENAFN - The Conversation) What do you do when you wake up with a runny nose and a cough? If you work in Philadelphia, you might have the legal right to a paid sick day.

There is no federal right to paid sick leave. However, Philadelphia, like a growing number of states and cities nationwide, requires certain employers to provide paid time off when workers get sick. In Philadelphia, these requirements apply to private-sector employers with more than 10 employees.

In theory, under these laws, sick workers have time to recover and avoid spreading germs, and they don't have to choose between a sick day and a paycheck.

For immigrant workers, though, it may not be that easy.

I study restaurant work, an industry that depends on the labor of people who are foreign-born. Philadelphia's award-winning dining scene wouldn't be the same without the creativity and hard work of people from countries such as Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala.

I studied this industry during the COVID-19 pandemic by working in a restaurant from 2021 to 2022, as well as by interviewing restaurant workers, managers and owners from 2021 to 2024. Some interviews were also conducted by my then-fellow Temple University graduate students Andrew Chelius and Camila Franco Rodríguez.

Philadelphia's paid sick leave law has been around since 2015. During the COVID-19 pandemic, federal and local laws temporarily expanded those protections. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, a federal law which was passed on March 18, 2020, and amended by the CARES Act later that same month, required private-sector employers with less than 500 employees to provide 80 hours of paid sick time each year, on top of their existing paid leave policies, to full-time employees.

A 2022 temporary expansion of the local paid sick leave law in Philadelphia, meanwhile, required private-sector employers with 25 or more employees to provide 40 hours of additional paid sick leave to eligible employees.

What I found, though, was that several factors could make it hard for workers to take advantage of these policies. Immigrant workers faced unique, additional barriers.

'$300 for a simple flu'

Our interviews and my immersion in restaurant work showed me that even during a pandemic, restaurant workers had to deal with employers skirting the law or misunderstanding policies. Workers were also impacted by long-standing service industry norms that discourage calling in sick, even when they're under the weather. Many bosses required doctor's notes, too, before they paid out any sick time – as I heard from bosses themselves. The local law says, however, that employers may require“reasonable documentation” – but only after an absence of more than two days.

Immigrant workers, meanwhile, experienced additional hurdles. Take the example of doctor's notes. Seeing a doctor is more affordable when you have health insurance.

If you're an undocumented immigrant, getting health insurance is difficult and expensive. Undocumented people are not eligible for Medicaid and are excluded from the Affordable Care Act marketplace. Only a few states try to mend the gap by offering health insurance for low-income people ineligible for Medicaid. Pennsylvania is not one of them.

Bill – a pseudonym, like the other participants' names in this article – is originally from Mexico, and he was a server at an Italian restaurant in Philadelphia's Center City during the pandemic. When he got sick, his attitude was:“Keep the money. Don't pay me for sick days.”

What kept Bill from claiming sick pay? His employer required him to turn in a doctor's note before he could receive paid sick leave. However, Bill was undocumented and did not have health insurance.“I wasn't going to go to the doctor and spend US$300-$400 for a simple flu,” he said.

Different policies for back-of-house workers

In the restaurant where I worked, meanwhile, it was harder for immigrant workers to get sick days than nonimmigrant workers, based on my observations and interviews. This was not necessarily due to ill will toward immigrant workers. But there was a stricter policy around paid sick leave in the kitchen, which was staffed mostly by immigrants from Latin America.

The chef who managed the kitchen described his policy like this:“If you bring me proof that you went to the doctor, and the doctor gave you a day or two days of rest, OK, that's fine.” Those days would be paid.

In the customer-facing front of the house, though, where a different manager was in charge, workers – including me – weren't told they needed proof. These workers were almost all nonimmigrants and mostly white.

I heard from Socorro, a prep cook who worked at a different restaurant, that managers where she worked were stingier with sick days for kitchen workers than for servers.

“The servers were given their sick leave days and paid them. They'd say, 'Oh no, my head hurts. I'm not going to work.' But we couldn't. 'Oh, your head hurts? You have to put up with it and come to work.”

In that workplace, Socorro said, immigrants also mainly worked in the kitchen, while servers were mostly U.S.-born.

Fear of retaliation

Immigrant workers in Philadelphia restaurants – both those with and without legal status – also weighed the risks they could face if they asked for paid sick days. These were not risks their nonimmigrant co-workers generally worried about.

Claudia, a restaurant worker from Mexico, worked with a local organization called El Comité de Trabajadorxs de Restaurante – the Committee of Restaurant Workers – to educate her peers about paid sick leave. She found that immigrants were really scared of losing their jobs if they spoke up for themselves.

“The majority – 80% if not 90% – even if they know they have paid sick hours... they don't ask for it,” she said.“They don't claim it, because [they think], 'Oh, I am an immigrant and they are going to fire me.' Or, 'Where am I going to get another job?'”

Healthy workers, healthy public

My research suggests that immigrants in Philadelphia face a gap between the promise and the reality of the city's paid sick leave policies. These barriers might also help explain gaps in paid sick leave access between foreign-born and U.S.-born workers in other places that require it, like New York City or California.

Gaps in access based on immigration status are an equity issue. But beyond that, research suggests that everyone wins if it's easier for workers to get paid sick leave. Paid sick leave makes for healthier workers, and healthier workers make for a healthier public.

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