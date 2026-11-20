Assistant Professor of Sociology, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

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I am a scholar who studies work, immigration, and disasters. I am an Assistant Professor of Sociology at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. I received my PhD from the Department of Sociology at Temple University in 2026.

Drawing on ethnographic immersion and interviews, my research examines immigrant and US-born workers' experiences in the restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. I use the richness of my qualitative data to illuminate how low-wage workers navigate social institutions like welfare, work, and health in times of mass social disruption, and how axes of inequality like legal status play into these dynamics.

My work has been published in journals such as Social Problems, Work and Occupations, and Social Science & Medicine.

My research has been funded by sources including the Russell Sage Foundation, the National Science Foundation (via the American Sociological Association), and the Temple University Public Policy Lab.

2026–present Assistant Professor of Sociology, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Experience