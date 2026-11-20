MENAFN - The Conversation) Around the world, more than 1 billion people are living with vision loss in their daily lives. For many, this means they don't have the glasses they need to see clearly. For others, conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration or diabetic eye disease have caused vision loss.

The burden of this problem is not shared equally – 55% of those experiencing vision loss are women and girls, 73% are ages 50 and older, and 90% live in low- and middle-income countries.

Age is the most important risk factor for vision loss. Since global populations are rapidly aging, the number of people experiencing vision loss is expected to increase to more than 1.7 billion by 2050.

So this public health threat is growing. Yet, it's also almost entirely avoidable.

We are both population health researchers, and one of us is an opthamologist. We also lead the Michigan Sensory Health and Aging Research Collaborative at the University of Michigan, where we have spent years working to advance vision and eye health for underserved populations in the U.S. and globally. Recent developments give us hope that real progress is within reach.

A smart investment

Losing vision quite literally affects how people see the world, and it also increases their risk of other health issues, including falls, depression and even dementia. The risk of mortality is more than twice as high for adults living with vision loss.

The upside is that about 80% of vision loss can be reversed or prevented with timely detection and treatment. In fact, most cases can be fixed with eyeglasses or cataract surgery, two of the most cost-effective interventions in all of healthcare.

A recent report showed that eye care is not only important for health and well-being, but it is also a smart investment: Every dollar that low- and middle-income countries invest in eye health returns US$28 to their economies. This makes eye health easily one of the best deals in global health and development.

A development problem with a financial upside

Back in 1999, the World Health Organization launched an initiative called VISION 2020: The Right to Sight. The aim was to draw attention and resources to vision and eye health problems, including those that would affect an aging global population.

More recently, in 2021, 193 United Nations member countries unanimously ratified a resolution calling on governments and international financial institutions to improve access to eye care and to provide the resources to make this possible.

In addition, this resolution acknowledged the central role of vision and eye health in achieving the U.N. sustainable development goals, a set of 17 ambitious aims, including universal access to food, clean water, education and work. Reframing vision and eye health as a development issue with a massive financial upside put the problem in front of people from a variety of sectors, such as education, labor and economics, and encouraged them to imagine how they could be a part of the solution.

In the five years since that resolution passed, the eye health sector has evolved some innovative strategies. For example, the new Vision Catalyst Fund brings together large-scale donors, nongovernmental organizations and local medical providers to test new approaches to paying for eye care and getting it to those most in need.

Another organization that has emerged to tackle avoidable vision loss is Peek Vision, a U.K.-based charity that began as a simple smartphone app. This app can be used by anyone with access to a smartphone to screen vision. So far, it has been used to screen more than 18 million people for vision loss and has connected more than 1.5 million to eye care. The organization is hoping to screen a million people per week by 2029.

Building momentum

In November 2026, the government of Antigua and Barbuda hosted the first-ever Global Summit for Eye Health, in collaboration with the governments of Nigeria, Guyana, Ireland and Bangladesh and the WHO. Policymakers, nongovernmental organizations, heads of state and global organizations such as the U.N., WHO and World Bank attended, with an eye toward a singular goal – ending avoidable sight loss worldwide.

The summit's goal was to bring together key players from across the eye health sector. Governments and organizations are being asked to make forward-looking commitments toward accelerating progress. For example, 48 governments committed to embedding eye health in their national health systems, while health ministries, NGOs and eye hospitals have committed to providing cataract surgery and eyeglasses to tens of millions of people over the next few years.

The evidence to drive this investment is already there: Trials have shown that vision care for kids boosts educational outcomes. In middle-aged and older adults, research shows that an inexpensive pair of reading glasses boosts productivity and economic earnings in the agricultural, garment and artisan industries.

Affording eye care in the US

While low- and middle-income countries contend with the overwhelming majority of vision loss, the problem is also significant in the U.S., where an estimated 32.2 million people contend with vision loss.

Older adults are by far the most affected group. While they benefit from Medicare coverage for medical issues such as cataracts, glaucoma and macular degeneration, major gaps remain, including unequal access to advanced eye care and inconsistent coverage of eyeglasses by Medicare.

Under traditional Medicare, eyeglasses are covered only once in a beneficiary's lifetime, following cataract surgery. Otherwise, glasses can be a large – and recurring – out-of-pocket expense. With a pair of glasses costing an average of US$200-$370 in the U.S., compared with roughly $35 in China or India, clear eyesight may be financially out of reach for many older Americans. Low-cost online retailers have helped to disrupt this market, but accessing glasses through those websites still requires internet access and a credit or debit card.

Older adults dealing with common issues such as cataracts or refractive error, which causes blurry vision, are at higher risk for all sorts of costly downstream health issues, including falls and dementia. Each year in the U.S., 2.3 million older adults wind up in the ER for a fall, and nearly 1 million are admitted to the hospital, costing the healthcare system about $20 billion. When it comes to dementia, the costs are even greater, at around $750 billion dollars per year.

Financing more comprehensive eye care for older Americans is actually in everyone's best interest. In fact, every dollar that public programs such as Medicare invest in treating refractive error and cataracts in older Americans is likely to return $9 to the U.S. economy. Annually, this equates to around $23 billion. This return on investment comes in the form of increased economic productivity, medical cost savings, fewer falls and fewer people with dementia.

Being able to see clearly is essential to overall health and well-being. The data is clear, that regardless of a country's level of wealth, it makes sense to put resources toward vision and eye health.