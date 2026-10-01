Joshua R. Ehrlich

Associate professor, University of Michigan

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Josh Ehrlich is a population health scientist and global aging expert, bridging epidemiology, demography, public policy, and clinical medicine to redefine healthy longevity and well-being worldwide. His work focuses on how societies can adapt to aging populations, with a substantive emphasis on health, economics, and well-being in low- and middle-income contexts. He is driven by the belief that a longer life should also be a life of quality, dignity, and connection.

As the Paul R. Lichter Research Professor at the University of Michigan and Associate Director of the Center for Global Health Equity, Dr. Ehrlich leads LOSHAK, a transformative population-level platform for studying aging in East Africa, which provides critical data to challenge global assumptions about health, retirement, and well-being. His research also explores sensory health - with a focus on vision and eye health - as a lens to understand aging, health, and well-being through initiatives like SENSE Network and Mi-SHARC, collaboratives that are dedicated to interdisciplinary research, training, and policy translation.

An ophthalmologist trained in epidemiology, Dr. Ehrlich holds tenured faculty appointments at the University of Michigan Medical School (Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences) and Institute for Social Research (Survey Research Center). He is also an Honorary Associate Professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. His research and commentary have appeared on podcasts and in outlets such as The New York Times, CNN, Milbank Quarterly, and Lancet Global Health, and he has advised policymakers and media on how science can inform fairer, healthier aging for all societies.

Committed to public engagement and mentorship, Dr. Ehrlich writes and speaks on global aging and population science for audiences beyond academia, and trains the next generation of researchers in global health equity, epidemiology, and population health science.



–present Associate Director of the Center for Global Health Equity, University of Michigan 2024–present Associate professor, University of Michigan



2011 Cornell University, Medicine (MD)

2010 Columbia University, Public Health (MPH) 2004 Washington University in St. Louis, AB (Anthropology)

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