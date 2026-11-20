MENAFN - The Conversation) Young love, honeymoon love, infatuation – these often feel spectacular. You have a burning need to be in constant contact, and you don't want to let that person out of your sight.

It's the start of many happy love stories. But at times, that feeling of obsession never fades – and the relationship never matures, or it even proves harmful. You know the relationship is bad for you, but you can't end it. The more you try to break free, the more you feel stuck.

As a counselor, I often work with people whose relationships feel like an addiction, and who mistake that emotional roller coaster for love. And as a philosopher, I sometimes turn to 19th-century Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard to reflect on the differences between the two.

Kierkegaard is best known for his writing on religion. Today, he's considered the father of existentialism, which stresses individual freedom, self-creation and personal responsibility. It is no surprise, then, that love is a central focus of his work. What he called“ethical” love expands freedom, while“aesthetic” love restricts it.

Aesthetic love

In 1843, a young Kierkegaard published“Either/Or,” his first book of philosophy – and one of his most important. The two volumes were published under the pseudonym“Victor Eremita,” one of many that Kierkegaard used throughout his life.

“Either/Or” makes a distinction between“aesthetic” and“ethical” ways of living. The aesthetic life is focused mainly on personal pleasure, while the ethical life expands to an awareness of how actions affect others.

Each way of life has its own form of love. Aesthetic love is one that you“fall” into. It comes over you. It is a powerful, seemingly irresistible force. The aesthetic lover“desires the individual absolutely,” Kierkegaard wrote.

Some lasting love begins that way, too. But aesthetic love lacks the trust and respect needed for stability. The yardstick of good and bad, right and wrong is centered on feelings and desires, not principles.

Feeling connected to and dependent on someone you don't trust creates the tumult of addictive love. It can destroy the lover and the beloved, but often neither wants to give it up.

A counselee of mine fell instantly and madly in love. The passion was unlike anything he'd ever experienced. Though he doubted that the relationship could last, he told me he'd give up everything just to ride the wave for a year, or even six months. He was in the process of upending his life to be with her when the relationship failed a few months later. He went to a very dark place, doubting himself and the world.

This was a textbook example of Kierkegaard's“aesthetic” love, which he talked about as an obsession or compulsion. In today's terms, I'd consider it similar to addiction: a pattern that we feel compelled to continue, despite knowing how much it hurts us and others around us. Psychologists and philosophers debate how to define“addiction,” and whether love can become one, but research indicates there can be similarities in behavior and brain activity between the two.

Obsessive, compulsive love often uses the relationship to escape the lover's own issues. He or she may seem besotted with their beloved. In reality, though, they see the beloved as an object that can fill their emptiness or resolve their angst, rather than an independent human being with his or her own needs and desires.

At its root, Kierkegaard writes, aesthetic love is“a kind of despair,” rooted in estrangement from oneself, a kind of self-rejection or self-deception.

Obsessing over someone can serve to distract us from our self-rejection and emptiness. Aesthetic love seeks freedom through the other person, rather than freely loving them.

Ethical love

For Kierkegaard, there is an alternative: ethical love, rooted in virtue, choice and a solid sense of self. Kierkegaard discusses this kind of love in the second volume of“Either/Or” and in“Works of Love,” a book he published in 1847 under his own name.

Kierkegaard maintains that ethical love lacks the obsession and compulsion of aesthetic love. It is rooted in self-awareness, conscious choices and freedom, not thoughtless desire.

Ethical love is, in short, an ongoing conscious commitment, independent of the ebb and flow of emotion. This holds for all love, romantic or otherwise. Love is“a matter of conscience,” not impulse or calculation, Kierkegaard wrote in“Works of Love.”

It should be based on respect: treating other people as ends in and of themselves, not means to our own ends. In addition, ethical love is anchored in trust. Without these foundations, only the illusion of intimacy is possible.

Love centered on principles, not feelings, may sound like duty. But for Kierkegaard, it was freeing. No one should accept mistreatment:“Duty alone makes for genuine freedom. Spontaneous love makes a man free and in the next moment dependent,” he wrote.

This paradoxical view results from his idea that we must use our freedom to become ourselves, a concept he develops in his philosophy of existentialism. He maintains that human beings need an anchor in something greater than ourselves to fully utilize our freedom. Ultimately, for Kierkegaard, this was a personal God, but his insights can be illuminating even without reference to God.

Kierkegaard stresses that ethical love liberates not only the lover but the beloved:“The highest that one human being can do for another is to make him free, to help him stand alone.” This kind of love isn't the joining of two into one – that is the enmeshment of obsessive, compulsive, addictive love. Ethical love is between two individual human beings who have chosen to trust, respect, support and forgive one another.

The distinction between the illusion of love and real love has a long history. Kierkegaard provides insight into how to effectively tell the difference – and how the power of real love lies in mutual liberation.