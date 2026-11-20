Assistant Teaching Professor of Philosophy, Missouri University of Science and Technology

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Ross Channing Reed, Ph.D., teaches philosophy at Missouri University of Science and Technology. His areas of research include philosophical psychology and philosophical counseling, addiction, trauma, existentialism, ethics, and philosophy of religion. Dr. Reed is one of the first practitioners of philosophical counseling in the United States and has been in private practice since 1998. He is certified in philosophical counseling by the American Philosophical Practitioners Association. His doctoral dissertation develops an existential theory of addiction. Dr. Reed is the author of The Liberating Art of Philosophy, Mindscapes, numerous academic and public-facing articles and book chapters, and the recent Precarity, Trauma, Addiction, and Love in Philosophical Counseling (Bloomsbury Academic, 2026).

2016–2026 Assistant Teaching Professor of Philosophy, Missouri University of Science and Technology

1994 Loyola University Chicago, Ph.D., Philosophy

2026 Precarity, Trauma, Addiction, and Love in Philosophical Counseling, Bloomsbury Academic

The American Philosophical Association, The American Philosophical Practitioners Association, The National Philosophical Association

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