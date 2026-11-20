MENAFN - The Conversation) A“Saturday Night Live” sketch that introduced a fictional elder care service simply called“Sister” has gone viral. The premise was simple: Why pay for professional care for an aging parent when a daughter can do it for free?

The clip, which first aired on Nov. 15, 2026, struck a nerve because this kind of arrangement is familiar and burdensome for millions of American families.

According to a 2025 report from AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving, 63 million Americans provide ongoing care to a family member or friend, an increase of nearly 50% over the past decade. About 61% of these caregivers are women.

As researchers who study aging, long-term care and financial security, we've found that those who become caregivers initially have better health and financial status than noncaregivers. But they then experience relatively worse health and financial decline over time compared with their noncaregiving counterparts.

While societal gender expectations help explain why daughters often assume the bulk of caregiving responsibilities, government policies have also determined how much care families must provide.

Medicare doesn't cover long-term care

One of the most consequential features of America's long-term care system is that Medicare, the federal health insurance program covering most adults 65 and older, generally does not pay for ongoing care and assistance with everyday activities.

Medicare covers hospitalizations, physician visits and certain home health services. However, those who need help with daily tasks such as bathing, dressing, preparing meals or getting to the bathroom generally cannot rely on Medicare to pay for that assistance. Under Medicare's home health benefit, limited personal care may be covered only when a patient also qualifies for skilled nursing or therapy services following surgery or a medical emergency and meets Medicare's homebound requirements.

This distinction has enormous consequences. Someone over 65 may have comprehensive coverage for medical treatment but little help with the daily tasks necessary to remain safely at home. And this care is expensive: The national median cost of a home health aide was approximately US$6,688 per month, while residing in an assisted living facility averaged $6,141 per month in 2025.

For many older Americans, paying for the care they need is simply out of reach. A 2025 Harvard study found that 76% of households age 75 and older could not afford daily assistance from a home health aide after covering housing and basic living expenses. When paid care is unaffordable, those responsibilities frequently fall to relatives or, more rarely, close friends.

Medicaid can help, but access is limited

Medicaid, the public health insurance program for people who are low-income or have disabilities, is the country's primary long-term care payer.

Unlike Medicare, Medicaid can pay for personal assistance at home, including help with bathing, dressing and other daily activities. The program covered nearly two-thirds of U.S. home care spending in 2023. The divide between these programs dates back to 1965, when Medicare was created to cover medical care for older adults, while Medicaid was designed to provide health coverage for people with low incomes. Over time, Medicaid became the country's main payer for long-term care as the need for these costly services grew.

However, Medicaid eligibility generally requires meeting financial and other criteria that vary by state. Many older adults must exhaust most of their savings before qualifying for assistance.

Even being eligible for the program doesn't guarantee that all needed services will be readily available. States have considerable discretion over the home-based services they provide, and many eligible people spend more than a year on waitlists to get services.

Who provides care in the meantime?

There's a shortage of paid caregivers

Having coverage, whether through Medicaid or the dwindling options available through private insurers to pay for long-term care, is only part of the challenge. Finding reliable help can be a struggle.

The nation's direct care workforce, which includes home health aides and personal care assistants, faces persistent recruitment and retention challenges. These shortages may get worse as immigration enforcement and deportations reduce the workforce – one-third of these workers are foreign-born.

The median hourly wage for direct care work was $17.99 in 2025, only $2-$3 per hour more than what fast-food workers earned.

Caregiving often has financial consequences

When paid assistance is unavailable, insufficient or unaffordable, daughters and other relatives often fill the gaps by providing additional hours of care.

Family caregivers may have to work fewer hours or quit their jobs. These decisions not only reduce their income right away, but also whittle down their retirement savings and can depress the Social Security benefits they get in the future.

The federal Family and Medical Leave Act provides eligible workers with up to 12 weeks of job-protected leave to care for certain family members, but the leave is unpaid. And caring for an older parent with chronic health conditions may continue for years after that leave runs out.

Because women are more likely to provide family care, they also face disproportionate exposure to these employment and financial risks.

Families often have to shoulder responsibility

Over the past two decades, some states have begun to address these gaps. California, New Jersey and about a dozen other states, for example, have launched paid family leave programs. In New York and some other states Medicaid is compensating family caregivers. Washington state is helping finance long-term care coverage.

In 2024, then-Vice President Kamala Harris proposed expanding Medicare to cover more in-home assistance, an approach that would have addressed one of the main gaps in the current system. The Democratic presidential nominee's proposal never moved beyond the campaign trail after Harris lost the 2024 election.

“Saturday Night Live's”“Sister” sketch makes light of an uncomfortable family dynamic, but the issue extends well beyond whether brothers and sisters divide responsibilities fairly. Government policies are behind why so much of that responsibility falls on families in the first place.

When public programs do not cover the care older adults need, the need does not disappear. The work, and its financial and personal costs, simply shift to someone else. More often than not, that someone is a daughter.