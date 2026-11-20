Senior Research Fellow and Lecturer of Gerontology, UMass Boston

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Jane Tavares, Ph.D. is a Senior Research Fellow and Lecturer in the Department of Gerontology at the University of Massachusetts Boston. She has extensive experience working with large-scale representative panel data, such as the Health and Retirement Study. Her research explores how social relationships and social factors are associated with various aspects of health. More recently, Tavares has conducted research examining social inequities in the U.S. health care system related to person-centered care and eligibility/access to government benefit programs. She has also conducted demographic research to identify U.S. older adults who are most financially vulnerable and to explore related longitudinal predictors and risk factors for financial vulnerability in later life. Tavares is the former managing editor of the peer-reviewed journal Research on Aging.