MENAFN - The Conversation) A drug developed to treat erectile dysfunction might seem an unlikely treatment for Alzheimer's disease. But researchers are increasingly interested in whether medicines such as Viagra could also help protect the brain.

These drugs affect blood flow and other processes that may play a role in brain health. An experimental drug called AR1001 has produced encouraging results in a large international clinical trial.

In one group of people with early Alzheimer's, the drug was reported to slow the worsening of symptoms by 31% over a year, compared with a placebo.

AriBio, a South Korean biotechnology company, announced the results at the 19th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference in Boston, US. A full scientific paper, reviewed by other researchers, has not yet been published.

The phase three trial – the final phase of testing in humans – involved 1,535 people with early Alzheimer's in 13 countries. Participants took either 30mg of AR1001 or a placebo every day for a year.

Researchers measured changes in memory, thinking and everyday activities. They looked at two groups: everyone who took part in the trial and a smaller group of 604 people who were not taking other Alzheimer's medicines to ease their symptoms, such as donepezil or memantine.

Only this smaller group saw a 31% reduction in worsening symptoms. Across the whole trial, AR1001 did not produce reliable benefits.

How could erectile dysfunction drugs affect the brain?

Erectile dysfunction drugs work by blocking an enzyme that normally breaks down a chemical messenger – called cGMP – in the body. This allows cGMP to build up, helping the muscles around blood vessels relax. The vessels widen, allowing more blood to flow through them. This is how the drugs help treat erectile dysfunction.

The same chemical messenger also helps brain cells communicate with each other. Researchers think that increasing its levels could help brain cells survive and maintain the connections they need to share information.

These connections are essential for learning and memory. Alzheimer's gradually damages them, making it harder to remember things and think clearly. Researchers hope that AR1001 might help protect some of these connections and slow the damage caused by the disease.

However, this is still a theory. The clinical trial does not show that these biological changes explain the reported benefits in people.

Some laboratory and animal studies support the idea. In a 2022 study, mice with features of Alzheimer's disease performed better in memory tests after receiving AR1001. The treatment also reduced levels of amyloid-beta and abnormal tau, two proteins linked to Alzheimer's.

Other experimental research in mice has found that AR1001 can increase levels of cGMP and a protein that helps brain cells survive. However, results in animals do not always translate into benefits for humans.

Interest in this family of drugs has also grown following research in people. A 2024 study followed more than 269,000 men with erectile dysfunction. It found that men prescribed these drugs were 18% less likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer's than men who were not prescribed them.

But this was an observational study, which means it cannot show that the drugs themselves reduced the risk of Alzheimer's. The two groups may have differed in other ways that influenced the results.

A complicated relationship

The relationship between erectile dysfunction and Alzheimer's is complicated. Erectile dysfunction can be associated with conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, which can damage blood vessels. These same conditions are also linked to poorer brain health and a higher risk of dementia.

This means that some of the apparent link between erectile dysfunction, its treatments and dementia could be down to shared risk factors affecting blood vessels, rather than a direct effect of the drugs.

Erectile dysfunction drugs are not an established treatment for Alzheimer's, and nothing in these results suggests people should take them to protect their memory.

The latest trial does, however, keep alive an interesting possibility: that drugs that improve blood flow and help brain cells communicate might also slow the damage caused by Alzheimer's.

Whether this is the case will depend on the full trial results and further research in people, including studies looking at why the apparent benefit was seen only among those not taking other Alzheimer's medicines.