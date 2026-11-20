MENAFN - The Conversation) GLP-1 weight-loss medicines such as Ozempic and Wegovy could affect much more than the waistlines of the people who take them. If widely used, our new research suggests these appetite-suppressing medicines could transform the global food system and free up vast areas of agricultural land.

The global food system is ultimately driven by demand. If people eat less, producers respond, affecting production, prices, trade and how much land is needed. We used a powerful computer simulation to explore scenarios ranging from GLP-1 use concentrated in high-income countries to widespread global access.

With widespread use of these medicines among adults living with obesity, we estimate that reduced calorie intake could prevent up to 6.6 million deaths each year by 2050, while freeing up as much as 32 million hectares of agricultural land – an area slightly larger than Italy – for other uses.

The biggest effects, however, occurred when reduced calorie intake was combined with a shift towards healthier diets. In this scenario, up to 7 million deaths could be avoided each year by 2050, while around 46 million hectares of agricultural land would have become available for other uses. This suggests that alongside weight-loss medicines, we need to make healthier options more widely available, affordable and more appealing.

The food system could respond in unexpected ways

Food systems are interconnected across countries. If demand falls in one part of the world, this can affect farming, trade and food prices elsewhere, with consequences for people who are not taking the medications at all.

Lower demand from GLP-1 users, for instance, could make food cheaper. That sounds positive, but cheaper food could also encourage greater consumption among non-users, offsetting some of the intended benefit. The effects of widespread GLP-1 use, in other words, cannot be understood just by looking at individual patients' weight loss. They ripple through the global food system.

It's tempting to read these findings as an argument for putting more people on weight-loss medication. That would miss the bigger picture.

Obesity has often been framed as a“lifestyle disease”, blaming individual people for not having enough willpower. But diets are shaped by what food is available, what it costs, how it's marketed, where shops are located and what's most convenient. In many high-income countries, it is remarkably easy to consume large amounts of cheap, energy-dense food. Society tells people to make healthier choices while surrounding them with an environment that often encourages the opposite.

The UK government commissioned national food strategy, finalised in 2021, made this point clearly: improving diets can't simply be about asking individuals to choose better. The wider food environment needs to change to make the better choice the easy one.

Our findings shouldn't be taken to mean that people living with obesity have a responsibility to lose weight to reduce the environmental impacts of food production. Rather, our research examines the wider consequences that changes in food demand could have across the food system.

Changing the food system alongside medicine

A healthier diet is not necessarily just a diet with fewer calories. It could mean more fruit, vegetables and other nutritious foods, alongside less excessive consumption of foods linked to poor health. These changes affect not only human health but also agriculture, land use and the environment.

Rather than asking whether GLP-1 medications or healthier diets are the answer, let's ask how they can work together. Imagine a food system where healthier foods are affordable and accessible, unhealthy options aren't relentlessly promoted, agricultural policy supports nutritious and sustainable production, and people who need medical treatment can access it. That combination could be far more powerful than any single intervention.

GLP-1 medicines can play an important role in tackling obesity, but they shouldn't become a technological fix that allows the wider food system to escape scrutiny. They can help people eat less in an unhealthy food environment, but the long-term goal should be to make it easier and more affordable to have a healthier, more sustainable diet.

The remarkable thing about GLP-1 medications may not be that they change how much food people eat. It may be that they show us, with new clarity, just how closely human health, food production and environmental health are connected, and how much could be gained if we tackled all three together.