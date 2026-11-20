Roslyn Henry
- Lecturer, School of Biological Sciences, University of Aberdeen
Dr Roslyn Henry is an interdisciplinary research fellow. Roslyn's research interests lie in exploring the interplay between food security, land use and biodiversity. She obtained her degree in zoology and her PhD in ecological modelling at the University of Aberdeen. Roslyn then worked with the University of Edinburgh for several years, developing global land use models to explore land use and food security issues, before returning to Aberdeen. She has expertise in individual-based ecological modelling and global land use modelling.Experience
- –present Lecturer, School of Biological Sciences, University of Aberdeen
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