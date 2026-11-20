MENAFN - The Conversation) Are your hips constantly“tight”? Do you have bad posture? Are you stressed?

According to the wellness world, it's probably your fascia (pronounced“FASH-ah”). This is the new buzzword explanation for many of your ailments: your fascia is tight, stuck, stiff or even dehydrated – and you need to“release” it.

But what actually is the fascia? And is there any evidence to support tools, massage, or targeted exercises for“fascia release” (also called myofascial release)?

Perhaps you didn't even know the fascia existed. If so, sit tight – and put down the foam roller for a moment. Here's what you need to know.

Fascia holds our bits in

Picture an orange. Unpeel it and you'll notice that white web-like pith that wraps around the entire fruit, connecting it while simultaneously dividing it into separate segments.

The fascia acts the same way in our bodies. It provides the scaffolding that wraps around our internal structures to hold them in place, while also allowing them to glide against one another as we move. Without your fascia, you'd be a pile of parts.

Structurally, the fascia is a thin, durable, continuous web of connective tissue. It's made up of multiple layers of flexible collagen fibres separated by hyaluronic acid. This fluid keeps tissues lubricated and hydrated and allows the frictionless gliding that prevents our fascia from becoming“stuck”. The amount of hyaluronic acid we naturally produce declines with age.

Why the sudden obsession?

For a long time, most people beyond the field of anatomy didn't know about the fascia. In fact, anatomists often dismissed it as an“inert wrapping organ” of little interest.

But more recent discoveries have shown the fascia is profusely innervated, meaning it has an enormous number of sensory nerve endings – an estimated 250 million. This is significantly more than other connective tissue, such as muscle. These nerves provide us with constant information about where our body is in space and how it is moving (known as proprioception).

This growing knowledge has led to new interest in the fascia's role and how it works.

For example, understanding the way nerves in the fascia communicate with our brains could lead to better management of pain for some people. Recent research suggests the fascia could also play a role in developing targeted treatments for lymphoedema (swelling caused by a build-up of lymph fluid) and wound healing.

These developments have also garnered the attention of therapists (such as osteopaths, chiropractors and physiotherapists) and fitness influencers.

But is there any evidence we can influence the fascia or target it directly with exercise, tools and therapies?

Can you 'train' your fascia?

Unfortunately, claims we can isolate and specifically train our fascia are mostly unfounded.

Advocates propose highly specific exercises such as lunges with a side stretch, or spinal twists to directly target your fascia. But given its ubiquitous presence, there is no way to train it independently from your muscles, bones, tendons, cartilage, and all your other internal structures.

This doesn't mean there's no value in these exercises – just that they won't isolate and specifically train your fascia. Any exercise you enjoy that moves your bones, muscles and tendons will also involve the fascia.

Importantly, exercises focused on the fascia should not replace strength and cardio exercises required for general health.

What about fascia release?

There are many tools and therapies you can pay for that are designed to“release” your fascia when it becomes“stuck”, including foam rollers, muscle scrapers and myofascial massage (“myo” simply refers to the specific parts of the fascia that connect to muscle).

As with exercise, none of these can isolate and directly target your fascia.

The fascia is incredibly strong stuff. Evidence suggests the force you would need to apply – whether using a foam roller or massage – to actually change the shape of the fascia and“release” it would far exceed what the body could tolerate.

Again, that's not to say none of these interventions are effective. They can certainly make you feel less“stiff” – just not by the mechanisms proposed.

The benefits you feel afterwards are likely non-specific, such as temporary changes in sensation, relaxation and stress release or even a placebo effect. This is when you experience a real health benefit after taking a“dummy” treatment – especially when you expect the treatment to work.

Similarly, you can't selectively hydrate your fascia, independently of other tissues. Simply put, your fascia will only become dehydrated if you yourself are dehydrated.

The best tip? Do the simple stuff well

Your fascia is simply connective tissue. It's important, but there's no need to obsess over it any more than we'd obsess over other connective tissues such as muscle and tendons.

For a healthy fascia, the same principles apply as for other tissues. Stay physically active, doing exercise you enjoy, eat a well-balanced diet, and try to get plenty of good-quality sleep.