Lecturer in Physiotherapy, Adelaide University

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Dr Lewis Ingram is a Lecturer in Physiotherapy at the College of Health, Adelaide University. Lewis currently teaches into the Postgraduate Masters of Advanced Clinical Physiotherapy program and is the course coordinator for Strength and Conditioning, and Current Issues in Sports Physiotherapy.

Lewis brings over a decade worth of clinical experience to the program, having worked in his own private practice back in Sydney where he specialised in the management of overuse injuries in endurance-based athletes – namely runners, cyclists, swimmers, and triathletes. As a former junior national and Youth Olympics champion and Australian representative in the sport of canoe sprint, before transitioning into a distance runner – Lewis brings a unique perspective into his teaching that balances evidence-based practice with real-life experience.

Lewis completed his PhD in 2020 at the University of New South Wales where he investigated upper limb sensorimotor function across the lifespan and in neurological conditions. Prior to this, he graduated with a Bachelor of Physiotherapy (Honours Class I) in 2011 from the University of Newcastle, where he was also awarded the Faculty of Health Medal. His Honours research explored the association between pain and stiffness in people with chronic neck pain. Lewis has authored multiple peer-reviewed publications and has presented at national and international conferences.

Lewis currently serves as a member of the Steering Committee at Alliance for Research in Exercise, Nutrition and Activity (ARENA) Research Centre and is currently expanding his research into the fields of flexibility and metascience. He currently supervises a PhD student, three Masters by Research students, and an honours student across the domains of physiotherapy and exercise science.

Outside of work, Lewis can be found either at his local gym (where he can be seen putting into practice his flexibility research so he can master some new calisthenics moves), drinking coffee at one of the many cafes across Adelaide, or listening to music from artists well before his time.

–present Lecturer in Physiotherapy, Adelaide University

Experience