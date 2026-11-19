MENAFN - The Conversation) Even in a world where summits are an increasingly prominent part of international relations, it is a rarity for the leaders of two great powers to meet three times in a year.

Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan met three times in a 12-month period, between December 1987 and December 1988, when they were bringing about the end of the Cold War. While US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are not doing anything so grand this year, the mere fact they have met this often is remarkable.

The simple fact the two are meeting and have established what appears to be a genuine rapport is a good thing. If the leaders of the world's two most important powers were not on speaking terms and did not meet, the geopolitical consequences would be bleak.

The Russia-China-US trilateral leader meeting gained the bulk of the attention in Shenzhen, almost completely drowning at the APEC meeting itself. That meeting produced some positive atmospherics – particularly important is the declaration they have agreed to talks about nuclear proliferation. But there was nothing concrete agreed to, and the meeting is almost certainly a one-off.

The relationship between the US and China remains the most important in the world. So, what did we learn about its health, and US strategy in Asia, from the latest bilateral meeting?

From trade wars to cooperation

Trump and Xi have established highly personalised governing styles, both breaking with the norms they had inherited. Decision-making is literally a one-man operation in each country. So, the frequency of their meetings reflects their domestic circumstances, as well as the importance each puts on their relations with one another.

Earlier this year, the two established a modus vivendi, styled by China as“constructive strategic stability” – a term the White House has somewhat surprisingly accepted.

Trump seems determined to maintain a cooperative relationship with Xi that is at odds with his combative first term. It also seems a long way away from the alarming period in 2025 when a trade war escalated from April 2 until the APEC summit in October. Ultimately the two sides stepped back from what were brutal measures of economic coercion. They established a trade“truce” at APEC 2025, and have sustained this through their bilateral meetings this year.

During these, Trump has been almost solicitous to Xi. Wittingly or not, he has helped China amplify the message that it is a stable, predictable and cooperative partner to the world. This effort was the central aim in China's hosting of the APEC summit in Shenzhen this year.

China's primary goal is to sustain stability so it can buy time and space to continue to build up its strengths and develop greater self-reliance, both economically and militarily. It is aware it has vulnerabilities and needs time to build up its defences. This meeting allowed this to continue.

A short meeting avoiding contention

Coming into the summit, the trade truce was entering rocky waters. The US had accused China of reneging on their earlier agreement, while China has been concerned about export controls on US chips returning. Walking into the meeting, Trump mentioned to passing reporters he was going to get China to“do some more for our farmers”.

According to reports, the two discussed trade and appeared to maintain the equilibrium established earlier, with the underlying sources of tension not discussed.

US concerns that China has not made good on its commitments remain. The question of chips or the status of Jensen Huang, the disgraced Nvidia CEO who was reportedly the subject of a Chinese intelligence operation, did not come up.

Interestingly, Xinhua, the Chinese news agency, reported that Xi requested the US “do the right thing” in relation to Taiwan. In response, Trump evidently repeated the standard formulation from Washington that it does not support Taiwanese independence.

More broadly, the two discussed managing their differences, although the“Board of Trade” agreed to earlier in the year to do precisely this was not mentioned. After the meeting, Trump hinted something concrete would emerge, but ultimately the summit entailed a cordial conversation between the two that reflected their respective desire to maintain stability.

In contrast to the near 90-minute trilateral meeting between Trump, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Trump-Xi meeting was a short affair, just under 15 minutes. This reflects both the complexity of scheduling, as well as the relative importance of the meeting to the two leaders. Neither saw it as a high priority and both seemed content to continue to have a positive interpersonal relationship.

Xi got what he wanted from the meeting. He was not pressed on tricky issues and looks like a peer of the US president.

Trump has maintained his record of almost unctuous relations with Xi. He sounded a bit more like a normal US president in both tone and tenor across both the APEC meetings and the ASEAN gatherings in the Philippines that preceded it.

The region and world can take comfort that the trade war has not returned, but this meeting was not focused on difficult issues. The tensions in Washington remain, and once the Democrat majority is seated in Congress in the new year, expect these to return to centre stage.