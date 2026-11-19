Nick Bisley
- Pro Vice-Chancellor Research and Professor of International Studies, La Trobe University
Professor Nick Bisley is the Pro Vice-Chancellor Research and Professor of International Relations at La Trobe University. He is currently the Australian Member Committee Co-Chair of the Council on Security Cooperation in the Asia Pacific and was the President of the Australasian Council of Deans of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities between 2022 and 2024. He served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Australian Journal of International Affairs between 2013 and 2018 and has been a Senior Research Associate of the International Institute of Strategic Studies and a Visiting Fellow at the East-West Center in Washington DC. Nick's latest book is Asian Crucible: Globalization, Geopolitics and the Contest for the Future (Bristol University Press, 2026).Experience
- –present Professor, La Trobe University
- 2001 London School of Economics, PhD in International Relations
FAIIA
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