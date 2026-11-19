MENAFN - The Conversation) The High Court has ruled New Zealand's 2025 pay equity reforms unjustifiably discriminate against women.

Yet the law remains in force. And the government is under no legal obligation to reverse the changes. How can that be?

The answer goes beyond pay equity. The judgement exposes a wider vulnerability in New Zealand's system of human rights protection: what happens when parliament itself passes legislation that breaches fundamental rights?

New Zealand has a single-chamber parliament, permissive rules for passing legislation under urgency, and courts that cannot invalidate laws simply because they breach the Bill of Rights Act.

The pay equity case demonstrates what happens when these features come together.

How did we get here?

The challenge against the government's overhaul of the Equal Pay Act in May 2025 was brought by five unions representing workers in predominantly female occupations, including nursing, education and public services.

Equal pay means men and women receive the same pay for doing the same job. Pay equity goes further: it means equal pay for work of equal value, even when the jobs are different. It aims to address the historical undervaluation of work predominantly performed by women.

Our earlier analysis shows why this matters. Women have moved into traditionally male professions in large numbers, but men have not moved into female-dominated occupations to the same extent. Professions like nursing and care work remain overwhelmingly female.

When entire occupations are undervalued, equal pay within those jobs does not address wider gender pay gaps.

The 2025 amendments immediately cancelled 33 existing pay equity claims. They also made it harder to bring future claims.

The government argued these changes would make the system more robust and financially sustainable.

But in his November 19 judgement, Justice Paul Radich found the amended law discriminated against women in female-dominated occupations and materially disadvantaged them.

His judgement also concluded the restrictions went further than necessary to achieve the government's stated objectives, making the discrimination unjustified.

Who pays for the budget savings?

The judgement confirms what critics argued at the time: the pay equity overhaul was driven primarily by fiscal concerns, rather than evidence that the existing system was failing.

Fiscal sustainability is a legitimate concern. Governments face competing demands on limited resources. But savings in one part of the budget are not necessarily savings to government overall.

Our research on the 2023 social worker pay equity settlement found higher wages reduced workers' reliance on income support and tax credits, while also increasing their likelihood of remaining employed.

Restricting pay equity settlements may therefore reduce wage costs, but some of these savings could be offset by higher government support payments and lower tax revenue.

Meanwhile, workers continue to bear the cost of their work being undervalued.

Why does the law still stand?

Despite the High Court ruling, the law still stands because of New Zealand's constitutional arrangements.

Under the Bill of Rights Act, courts cannot invalidate legislation merely because it is inconsistent with protected rights.

They can instead issue a declaration of inconsistency, formally identifying the breach. Such a declaration is significant, but its practical effects are limited.

Once the declaration becomes final, the attorney-general must notify parliament. A select committee considers it, and the government must formally respond.

However, parliament is not required to change the inconsistent law.

The next government could therefore simply acknowledge the court's findings while leaving the discriminatory provisions in place.

A wider question about democracy

The judgement raises another uncomfortable issue.

The unions also challenged the way the legislation was passed. The government introduced the amendments under urgency on May 6 2025, taking them through all three parliamentary readings that day, without select committee scrutiny or public submissions.

Yet the court rejected the argument that this process was unlawful. Unless legislation specifically requires it, governments have no legal obligation to consult before introducing a bill.

Parliament also has broad discretion to pass legislation under urgency, and courts cannot review its decision to do so. What is legally permissible, however, is not necessarily good democratic practice.

Other democracies also fast-track legislation. But Australia has an upper house that can reject bills. Norway, despite having a unicameral parliament, requires at least three days between legislative readings and allows courts to review legislation's constitutionality.

New Zealand does not have these safeguards.

Parliament has tightened its standing orders for the next term, requiring ministers to justify bypassing select committee scrutiny. But a parliamentary majority can still approve that shortcut.

Moreover, standing orders are parliament's own rules, which a majority can amend. These safeguards therefore depend heavily on political restraint.

What happens next?

Responsibility now rests with the next government.

National, ACT and New Zealand First backed the 2025 changes and have given no indication of plans to reverse them. By contrast, Labour, the Greens, Te Pāti Māori and the Opportunity Party support restoring the previous pay equity framework.

But whichever parties form the next government, the High Court's declaration does not legally compel them to act.

That brings us back to the wider question.

How well does New Zealand protect fundamental rights when parliament itself is responsible for breaching them?

The courts can identify unjustified discrimination, but they cannot necessarily provide a remedy. In a system with few other checks on parliamentary power, protecting those rights ultimately depends heavily on the choices of elected representatives.

Is that a sufficient safeguard?