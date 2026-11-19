Lisa Meehan is an applied economist and Director of the New Zealand Policy Research Institute at Auckland University of Technology. Her research spans a wide range of economic and social policy issues, using data and economic analysis to better understand policy challenges and inform decision-making. Before joining AUT, she held policy and research roles at the OECD, New Zealand Treasury and New Zealand Productivity Commission.

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