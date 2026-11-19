MENAFN - The Conversation) Is artificial intelligence (AI) finally coming for Australian jobs?

Last week, Qantas announced it was cutting 850 jobs as part of an agreement with the technology company Accenture to move work abroad. Vanessa Hudson, the airline's chief executive, said the changes would allow Qantas“to unlock innovation faster and accelerate our use of AI, with lasting benefits”.

Recent job cuts at Bunnings, Canva, Atlassian, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank have also been linked to AI disruption and technological change – at least in part.

There is little evidence so far to suggest AI is causing widespread unemployment in Australia, despite an unexpected jump in the unemployment rate on Thursday to 4.9%.

But as these recent job cuts highlight, workers should not be expected to bear the costs of AI-driven workplace change while shareholders and companies capture all the benefits.

Other countries – including Germany and Denmark – offer approaches that could work here, too.

Why workers risk losing out

AI is spreading quickly, across all kinds of occupations. Some groups, such as the Business Council of Australia, have presented this as a major opportunity for workers. They tout the possibility for higher productivity and better wages.

There are reasons to be sceptical. Studies have found AI can lead to work intensification and burnout and reduce workers' bargaining power.

Adding to this, major weaknesses in Australia's workplace regulations mean workers are exposed to considerable risks.

The federal government has recognised a positive outcome for workers isn't guaranteed. In the words of Employment Minister Amanda Rishworth:“for workers to embrace AI they must see the benefits that come along with it”.

Last week, the government released a draft voluntary guide encouraging businesses to collaborate with their workers when implementing AI.

The guide and its objectives are well-intentioned but do not go far enough. And Australia's workplace laws are ill-equipped to ensure employers follow them.

There are still three key problems to solve: limited scrutiny of company layoffs, unnecessary barriers to taking industrial action, and making sure workers are fairly compensated.

Keeping companies honest about AI

Unions are right to be concerned some employers may be invoking AI as a“Trojan horse” for shifting jobs offshore without scrutiny. Commercial pressures to deliver shareholder returns can encourage cost-cutting at workers' expense.

As my colleague, digital technologies researcher Uri Gal, put it:

Some countries are taking a proactive approach. In Germany, employers must inform and consult“works councils” (elected bodies of employee representatives) before introducing major workplace changes – including AI.

In Australia, while awards and enterprise agreements require employers to inform their employees when decisions have been taken about major workplace changes, employees' consent is not required for these changes to be made.

Australia has an opportunity to strengthen the rights of workers and empower them to influence AI-driven workplace change before employer decisions are finalised. This could include compelling businesses to share information with their workers about the reasons for job losses.

Reducing barriers for workers to take industrial action

Australian laws severely restrict unions' ability to organise workers and to take industrial action, which is generally protected only during enterprise bargaining negotiations.

These restrictions limit workers' collective bargaining power when employers introduce new technology or initiate AI-driven restructuring.

For example, say an employer wants to introduce AI into work processes in ways that could lead to redundancies. This is currently allowed, without needing agreement for how the affected workers can be engaged and supported.

Australia's current laws also sit uneasily with the International Labour Organization's recognition of the right to strike as an essential means for workers to defend their interests, raising questions about whether these laws are fit for purpose in the age of AI.

The government could make it easier for workers to undertake protected industrial action if employers refuse to reach agreement with staff about how AI will be used.

Ensuring workers are fairly compensated

Workers should share the productivity gains and company profits generated by AI through higher wages, improved conditions and better quality jobs.

Unions representing actors in the US video game industry have negotiated higher wages and AI consent and disclosure requirements. Unions in Korea secured special bonuses to ensure workers at Samsung Electronics gain from the AI boom.

Where AI eliminates jobs, workers also need protection against displacement. Denmark's“flexicurity” system is one approach.

In Denmark, companies can hire and fire much more freely than in many other countries, including Australia.

Employees, however, aren't left in the lurch.

They pay a membership fee to an unemployment insurance fund, and are eligible for relatively high compensation (up to 90% of their previous earnings) for up to two years while they look for their next job.

The Danish government also provides high-quality training and assistance to find new jobs.

A voluntary approach isn't enough

Workers need enforceable rights and be empowered to collectively influence AI-driven workplace change, rather than hoping employers will voluntarily act in their interests.

Unless the benefits of AI for business are shared with the workforce, public trust in AI will erode, along with its social licence.