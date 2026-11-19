Professor of Work and Labour Market Policy, University of Sydney

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Chris F. Wright is Professor of Work and Labour Market Policy at the University of Sydney.

His research examines the institutional drivers of and barriers to the attainment of decent work. His expertise relates to the regulation of work, employment relationships and labour migration particularly in low-wage sectors.

He has authored over 100 scholarly publications, has received major grants from the Australian Research Council, the UK Economic and Social Research Council, the Canadian Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, the Australian and NSW governments, the International Labour Organization, the Lowy Institute, and various trade union and business organisations.

He is a Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences in Australia, a member of the Australian Government's Ministerial Advisory Council on Skilled Migration Expert Subcommittee, a member of the Australian Research Council College of Experts and a Board Member of the Centre for Future Work.