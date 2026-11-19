MENAFN - The Conversation) Recent years have brought extraordinary advances in vaccines and treatments that harness our immune systems.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, mRNA vaccines demonstrated how the immune system could be trained to recognise and fight a virus. Meanwhile, in little over a decade, cancer immunotherapy has become a front-line treatment for patients with advanced metastatic disease. Its impact has been profound.

One development has been immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy, which helps immune cells recognise and kill cancers. But what if these advances could complement each other?

US researchers recently found patients with advanced melanoma or lung cancer who received COVID-19 mRNA vaccines alongside ICI therapy had substantially better survival outcomes than those receiving immunotherapy alone.

The findings suggest vaccination could make existing cancer treatments more effective, although further research is needed.

From toxins to T cells

The origins of cancer immunotherapy date back more than 100 years, to New York surgeon William B. Coley. His treatment involved injecting crude bacterial extracts into patients with massive, inoperable tumours. In some patients, the tumours melted away within weeks.

The mechanism behind Coley's controversial toxins was never understood, largely because little was then known about the immune system itself. But they showed the potential for the immune system to recognise and kill cancers while leaving normal cells intact.

Modern immunotherapy began in 2011 with the approval of the first immune checkpoint inhibitor drug, ipilimumab (Yervoy), followed in 2014 by pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for metastatic melanoma.

Since then, immunotherapy has been approved for more than 30 types of cancer.

ICI therapy, specifically, uses proteins called PD-1 and CTLA-4. These proteins act as inhibitory receptors – or natural“off switches” – on the surface of T lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell better known as T cells.

Normally, these switches work like brake pedals for our immune system, stopping T cells from attacking healthy tissue. ICI drugs temporarily release those brakes. Once unleashed, rare cancer-fighting T cells can multiply into an army that hunts down and destroys cancer cells throughout the body.

Before ICI therapy, patients with late-stage metastatic melanoma or lung cancer had a poor chance of survival. Still, these treatments currently only work for only about 30% of patients.

To understand why, it's important to consider how our immune systems respond differently to viruses and cancer.

How COVID vaccines could boost cancer treatment

Fighting cancer relies on rare T cells that can spot abnormal proteins – called cancer neoantigens – created when cells grow abnormally.

While these T cells use the exact same detection machinery to spot cancer as they do to find virus-infected cells, the immune response is far less effective against tumours than it is against viruses.

Viral immunity is assisted by a powerful innate sensing system that detects molecular patterns unique to pathogens. What are called pattern recognition receptors sense these markers and react quickly to boost the immune response, marshalling the right defences.

Many viruses, such as influenza and COVID-19, carry RNA – a genetic messenger molecule used to build proteins. Because viral RNA has a distinct structure that differs from our own, the immune system easily flags it as a“foreign” threat.

In cancer, however, there is no equivalent foreign pattern to trigger anti-cancer T cells, because tumour cells look too similar to our own healthy cells.

Anti-cancer T cells therefore take longer to expand and are harder to sustain because of suppressive signals associated with cancer. ICI therapy helps, but many patients still don't respond to it.

The recent research suggests an unexpected way to boost the therapy: the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

After US physicians noticed vaccinated cancer patients seemed to respond better to ICI drugs, a retrospective study of melanoma and lung cancer patients found that those who also received a COVID mRNA vaccine had nearly double the three-year survival rate.

The researchers discovered that the vaccine's mRNA activates an immune sensor called MDA5, triggering a strong antiviral response that“pre-sensitises” the immune system and makes ICI drugs more effective.

If confirmed in clinical trials, this approach could significantly improve ICI outcomes across a wider range of cancers.

A new frontier for cancer vaccines?

The findings also open a window of research into how ICI therapy might be further optimised with other innate pattern recognition boosters.

Another promising development is the recent clinical trial success of personalised mRNA cancer vaccines.

In these trials, patient-specific neoantigens were encoded as mRNA and packaged inside lipid nanoparticles – microscopic fat droplets that protect the fragile mRNA and shuttle it into immune cells – before and during ICI therapy.

One approach has shown encouraging results against notoriously difficult-to-treat pancreatic cancer, considered largely unresponsive to ICI treatment alone.

While promising, personalised vaccines must be tailored for each patient, making them complex and prohibitively expensive to produce. The discovery of this mRNA boosting effect could help researchers develop simpler vaccines without the complexity and cost of personalised neoantigens.

There are important questions still to answer. The findings come from retrospective patient data, so they cannot establish that vaccination itself caused improved survival.

Clinical trials will be needed to confirm whether this approach works, which patients benefit and when vaccination should be given.

Immunotherapy has come a long way since Coley's toxins. Although its origins stretch back more than a century, the modern era of cancer immunotherapy is little over a decade old.

The latest discoveries suggest its future is exceptionally bright.