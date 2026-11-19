Dean, Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau

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John Fraser has been Dean of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of Auckland since 2012. He is a graduate of Victoria University of Wellington (BSc Hons '80) and University of Auckland (PhD '83), and conducted fundamental immunology research at Harvard before returning to New Zealand. He was the inaugural Wellcome Trust (UK) Senior Fellow in Medical Science (1992) John holds a Personal Chair in Molecular Medicine and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of New Zealand. John has a long-standing interest in immunity, infectious disease and particularly the mechanisms of virulence and pathogenicity of microbes. His current research focuses on the development of a staphylococcal vaccine. John has published over 170 peer reviewed publications and books and has supervised 35 postgraduate and doctoral students. He serves on a number of national and international scientific bodies, boards and committees and is a foundation principal scientist of the national Maurice Wilkins Centre of Research Excellence. John was President of the Australia and New Zealand Society for Immunology (2018-20) John is a strong advocate for the role of science in society and the importance of research led teaching in medical education.

–present Dean, Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, University of Auckland

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