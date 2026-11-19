MENAFN - The Conversation) Children with lifelong diseases and their families often seek answers about their illness from the internet. However, filtering out what is trustworthy information and what is not, and struggling to understand medical jargon, can leave children, teens and parents at risk of accepting unreliable information. That can be detrimental to care.

Digital health literacy is the ability to find, evaluate and use electronic health information to help manage a health problem. People with higher levels of digital health literacy live healthier lives and make better health-related choices.

To better understand how teens with chronic diseases and their caregivers navigate online health information, our pediatric rheumatology research team at the University of Saskatchewan spoke with adolescents living with chronic arthritis and related rheumatic diseases, along with their caregivers, to better understand how they access, evaluate and use online health information. The results from the interviews were recently published in the journal Children.

While it wasn't a surprise that all the teens and caregivers who were interviewed used the internet and technology for health support, as most Canadians do, there was considerable variability in how beneficial the information was for their health care.

Information and misinformation

Online health misinformation is widespread, and identifying what is trustworthy information can be difficult.

Both adolescents and caregivers in our study said they often relied on common internet icons as indicators of the trustworthiness of online health information. These include the HTTPS padlock icon and the social media blue check mark. However, many did not realize that the padlock icon means secure data transfer and the check mark icon indicates a verified account, but neither symbol has any relevance to the reliability of the online health information.

Read more: The vast majority of us have no idea what the padlock icon on our internet browser is – and it's putting us at risk

Adolescents and caregivers said they used online health information to answer“quick little questions,” as an alternative to“bothering” their health-care providers for an answer. Adolescents looked for online health information relating to how to manage symptoms and prepare for treatments, like dealing with a fear of needles. Caregivers looked for online health information to reassure themselves that their decisions about their child's management are supported by reliable evidence and to reduce anxiety over their child's health.

However, both teens and caregivers reported they often can't find the answers they're looking for. This is because some of the answers don't exist yet, such as the long-term effects of newer medications.

Another problem identified was that online health information specifically for adolescents is limited. Most existing online health information is either geared toward younger children or is too complicated to understand.

Role of medical teams

As concerning as these findings are, the study found that the medical teams served as an important safety net for protecting patients and caregivers from misinformation. Most participants spoke of how they trust their medical teams. They described how they discuss online health information with their care providers before making health decisions.

Read more: Online wellness content: 3 ways to tell evidence-based health information from pseudoscience

The study showed that teens with rheumatic diseases and their caregivers confront barriers to developing high levels of digital health literacy while seeking online health information. These barriers include:

An inability to confidently distinguish online health misinformation from reliable information, Eeliance on false indicators of online health information trustworthiness, and Misplaced trust in online health information by individuals inappropriately identifying as a medical doctor.



Health-care providers, alongside children and teens with chronic diseases and their caregivers, should develop resources to support improving digital health literacy for patients and families and create online health information suitable for children, adolescents and their caregivers.

Health-care teams should provide age-appropriate“prescriptions” that recommend strategies for accessing, interpreting and using reliable sources of online health information.